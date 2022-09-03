Cold, Cold Bones
By Kathy Reichs
Scribner
$27.99, hard cover
With the advent of winter weather in North Carolina, crime seems to have lessened, leaving forensic anthropologist Tempe Brennan with a bit of time on her hands. This allows her to spend it with her daughter, Katy, who has returned to civilian life in order to recover from post-traumatic problems that have resulted from experiences during her time in the army.
They find that the respite is all-too-brief, however, when they are at Tempe’s place one evening and find a box on the back porch. Inside was a very fresh human eyeball, into which GPS coordinates have been etched.
These lead to a Benedictine monastery, where another macabre discovery awaits, leading Tempe to examine a mummified corpse in a state park.
Although it appears that no pattern exists leading to subsequent killings, each of these mimics in some way a homicide that Tempe had been called in to analyze years earlier.
Is she a target for someone, and if so, who can it be — and what is the reason? She calls on Erskine “Skinny” Slidell for help. Though retired, he is still a volunteer for the cold case unit of the CMPD, and still well equipped with his classic gallows humor. Nor is she alone, as she receives help from her Montreal-based beau, Andrew Ryan, who is now working as a private detective.
Could this elaborately staged skein of mayhem be the prelude to a twist that is even more shocking? Tempe is at a loss to establish the motive for what is going on.
The 21st in the Tempe Brennan series, this book features a peek back to the past, with Tempe — and the many readers of this series — having to figure out who is out to get her.
The Blue Diamond
By Leonard Goldberg
Minotaur Books
$26.99, hard cover
The Governor-General of South Africa travels to London to attend a meeting of the Imperial War Conference, following an audience at Buckingham Palace at which King Edward is scheduled to receive a precious blue diamond signifying the colonies’ allegiance to England.
This is a flawless blue diamond with magnificent luster, which weighs nearly 3000 carats, making it one of the world’s largest and most valuable gems.
When the Governor General arrives, he is taken to the fashionable Windsor Hotel under the tightest security. His entire entourage and formidable security team occupies the entire penthouse floor, with all entrances and exits locked and closely guarded, and no admission allowed after 6 o’clock that evening.
Obviously, these extreme precautions fail, and somehow the fabulous diamond is stolen during the night, with the thieves leaving no clues behind.
Scotland Yard finds no answer to the case, which appears to have been more than a simple theft, leading to their calling Joanna and the Watsons to help.
It appears that this crime is not just the work of a master thief, but a case that could greatly help Germany change the course of the war in its favor.
With time a vital element in the situation, it is quickly obvious that the blue diamond’s recovery is essential in order to prevent irreparable damage to the allies’ plans for the war.
Joanna Holmes Watson, the daughter of famed detective Sherlock Holmes and the daughter-in-law of his famed companion, John Watson, is as brilliant as her father, and is able to find the needed answers.
I found this one to be a bit far-fetched, but eminently enjoyable, anyway.
Monkey in the Middle
By Loren D. Estleman
Tom Doherty Associates
$25.99, hard cover
According to the old saw, the monkey in the middle “hears no evil,” but private investigator Amos Walker doesn’t have that luxury. He has become aware, though, that it’s much less common to hear the truth, even from people who are in need of his help.
Having just heard of his former wife’s death, Walker can use a distraction, and it arrives in the form of a young, would-be investigative journalist, who has just gotten in far over his head. He is in need of Walker’s protection, but is suspiciously vague about why and from whom, and he isn’t the only one who is playing his cards way too close to his chest.
Among others are a best-selling author who claims to be retired but knows a good story when he hears one; a fugitive whistleblower who has skipped out on a $100,000 bond; a headline-hungry defense attorney who spends as much time before the TV cameras as in court; and a career assassin, with whom Walker has a long, ugly history.
Although Walker just wants answers, what he finds is a dead body and enough trouble to put him on ice for good, unless he can discover what everyone is not telling him.
Frequently identified as one of the last real private detectives in the style of authors Hammett, Spillane, and Chandler, Walker finds a young, would-be investigative journalist seeking to hire him. The prospective client wants to find out if he is being followed, suspecting that this might have something to do with his current project, investigation into the 9/11 event.
If you’re ready for a good, old-time detective story with plenty of surprises, this may be the right answer. Unfortunately, though, I found it wasn’t the answer I was looking for.
