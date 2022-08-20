Today, we visit the great underground to consider vegetables that grow there.
A national news influencer boldly said on TV this week, “I’m not a God person, not even a little bit.”
I’m opposite of him: I am a God person a big bit—heart, soul and strength.
That’s why the number of people who don’t honor God trouble me deeply because all they’d have to do to believe is check out the great underground.
How is it that potatoes, carrots, radishes, beets, onions, peanuts, garlic, rutabagas, parsnip, horseradish, ginger and other vegetables grow underground into beautiful and tasty edible “flesh” in spite of being surrounded by muddy water, dirt and manure?
A proof of God is in this logic: Behind the design there has to be a designer.
In a primitive and isolated village, everyone knew who sharpened a spear or made a basket. To not know meant that it was stolen. When missionaries arrived, their credibility was hampered because they didn’t know who made the items that they had brought with them. “The missionaries are thieves,” the natives concluded, expressing their disdain by rejection.
Similarly, if God didn’t create the universe, who did? We should know who made our stuff. If it wasn’t God, how did the items of the universe come to be? Either God did it or evolution has supreme, infinite and intelligent capability in engineering.
To me, it’s easier to believe that God created the Earth—everything in it, on it and everything beyond it than to be on the fence (agnostic) or to be outright rejecting (atheist).
Do you remember this story? An atheist once commented to me, “I don’t trust anything beyond myself.”
I politely asked him, “Do you drive over bridges?”
Disappointing to me is this data released by the Pew Research Center 2021: In the United States more than one fourth (29 percent) of the adult population aren’t affiliated with any religion or identify as agnostic, atheist or “nothing in particular.”
I find that concerning, and, therefore, I’ve written recent columns to encourage renewed belief. I hope readers have been passing them on as the name of my column suggests you do.
Tubers and root-vegetable crops are excellent examples of “behind the design there has to be a designer.” How else could we dig them up from the muck, wash them and eat them?
If survival of the species were the only objective, plants would merely produce enough for that purpose. However, since feeding the human population and select animals is the objective, plants produce abundance. Let your eyes survey the produce departments of our food markets. That is divine.
A grandfather who needed to harvest potatoes growing in his garden saved the task for when his young grandson would be visiting from the city. The grandfather didn’t explain anything to the lad because he wanted him to discover knowledge for himself.
After digging up potatoes by hand for a couple of hours, the tiring grandson pointedly asked Grandfather, “Why did you bury all these here?”
Yep, seems impossible that they would just grow under there, right Grandson? It’s a God thing. (Incidentally, yesterday, Friday, was National Potato Day.)
Potatoes were once the staff of life in Ireland, and when the crop failed due to an infestation of disease, one million men, women and children died from the complications of starvation and another million fled the island in search for food. This was known as The Great Hunger (around 1847).
George Washington Carver looked where no one was intensely looking: at the legumes inside a peanut shell. His inquisitiveness led to 300 inventions. How endless can be research on the design of the designer from the great underground! By the way, U.S. farmers harvested 6.4 billion pounds of peanuts in 2021.
The inability to exhaust plant-life research was demonstrated to me this past weekend as I visited the Rainforest in Moody Gardens. I went at a slow pace and read the placards since I had a chair with me (my electric-powered wheelchair). I was inspired by the extensiveness of the venue and especially how each palm, fern, flower or whatever was just one of thousands in its species.
Parting kernel of truth: According to my paraphrase, Jesus said to doubting Thomas: “Put thy finger here in the palm of my hand and feel the scar left behind from me being killed on the cross, and be not faithless but believing.”
I say, “Put thy finger in nature, and be not faithless but believing.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.