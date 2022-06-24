Local comic artist Shane Lassetter will debut the Kaotik Freedom Celebration this weekend, aiming to replicate one of the large comic conventions such as ComicPalooza and ComicCon in Lake Jackson.
“I wanted to start something for the community because we don’t have anything in Brazoria County, except for BrazCon, the one-day teen comic convention. So I wanted to start something that brings in bigger guests, more family entertainment,” Lassetter said. “There’s a lot of us geeks that just don’t have anything like this. And a lot can’t go up to Houston and pay those high prices. So I want people to have something down here that is affordable.”
The basis of this event is the emphasis of honoring veterans and the work they have done for freedom, hence the Freedom Celebration name.
“I’m trying to put an emphasis on current military veterans and America. That’s why it’s called the Kaotik Freedom Celebration,” Lassetter said. “Because we need to celebrate our freedom and we need to celebrate those that give us a chance to do stupid things like this. I’m trying to cater to more veterans. I’ve got several different types of veteran vendors coming.”
The convention consists of a little bit for everyone, he said, but one of the key attractions is live, professional wrestling done by a veteran-owned company, adding a bit of action into the mix of things.
“Championship Wrestling is a veteran-owned and operated wrestling company in the country,” Lassetter said. “He’s coming from Atlanta. They’re gonna srt up a little ring inside. And they’ve got their own insurance and all that good stuff. But we’ll do wrestling from 1 to 3 on Saturday and Sunday.”
The convention will have various pop culture attractions, vendors and a myriad of guest speakers, such as voice actress Melanie Kohn, the voice of Lucy from “Peanuts” movies in the 1970s who now hosts a voice-acting podcast.
“It’s like a mini version of Comicpalooza,” Lassetter said. “I’ve got comic book artists guests coming. I’ve got voice actors, I’ve got comic book people coming as far as selling them and original art people coming. We’re gonna have the saber guild coming to do lightsaber demonstrations with the kids and stuff like that, and it’ll be free for them. if you’ve never experienced a ComicCon, you gotta come and try it out. It’s gonna be interesting.”
More information and tickets are available at kaotikfreedomcelebration.com.
Kaotic Freedom Celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Presale tickets are $20 for both days and $12 for Saturday or Sunday, at the door tickets are $20 and $15.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.