I’ve met a young couple who are collecting back copies of National Geographic. Let’s help him and her. Drop them by my office, and leave them at the front door. We’ll bless their socks off.
I have a word of clarification concerning kids making mistakes by accessing stuff on the Internet they shouldn’t see. I’ve seen several in counseling this year.
We, adults, must protect them because immorality is prolific on the Internet. We must use apps to block garbage because it’s constantly coming at kids, and they are likely to have a weak moment and click on it … and we shouldn’t be surprised.
In fact, as I write this column each week and research the Web, I’m invited to click on porn. I protest in my mind, “Do you purveyors of porn not know that I’m seeking the Holy Spirit’s leading while I’m writing these columns? Stop trying to interrupt and divert me. Get thee behind me, Satan!”
When kids are in trouble due to accessing nastiness on the Internet, my default is to believe that adults carry more of the blame. Why weren’t the children supervised on the Internet? Why didn’t adults use filters that made it impossible for their kids to access low-life stuff that their little minds can’t forget?
Furthermore, in counseling over the years, I’ve realized that it’s the adults in our culture who produce yuk and are to blame for the lion’s share of the fault. Adults film porn, adults produce drugs, adults grow, harvest and manufacture tobacco, adults promote vaping, adults promote the devaluation of the Bible, adults espouse atheism — adults, in fact, hand children the tools of rebellion.
In my book, “Relief for Hurting Parents,” I emphatically warn that the wrong crowd is family enemy No. 1. I include not only naughty peers within the label but also foul adults in real life, on TV and in the movies.
Kids are sponges. They soak up everything they detect with their five senses. In addition, values are caught more than they are taught.
When I was raising kids, an adult relative thought it was amusing to tell dirty jokes to my children and glorify the sins with which he was involved.
I took a stand, “You can no longer come to our home or be with my children until you assure me that you’ll stop your nonsense.”
He stayed away, and that was fine.
I also took a stand with the TV. When actors and actresses started cursing or glorifying wickedness, I expelled them while saying, “We don’t talk like that or act like that in our home, and you can’t, either.”
Sometimes I hated to turn off the TV or DVR because the show was so interesting. But when programmers decided to include cursing and simulated sex, they lost my family’s market.
Think about it, readers. If adults came into your home for a visit and began having sex in front of your children, would you allow it? Of course not. Then, you must not allow it to come into your home on TV, via the Internet or via movie rentals or purchases.
Parents who delight in being the most liked parent by having fewer rules, I warn you that you are hurting your children if you permit them to watch R-rated programming and horror movies. None of that goes away.
When sleeping, the brain accesses whatever is present in it to construct terrorizing nightmares, while R-rated programming desensitizes inhibitions.
One of the young women in my office loaded Tik Tok on my iPad, and I was saddened to see the over-riding theme of the video uploads. Mostly, it’s dirty dancing to the words of filthy rap music, simulating sexual movements.
Readers, we can’t allow the Internet to “babysit” our children.
I counseled a girl whose values were totally opposite of her parents and church. I asked her, “Where did you get that feed into your mind?”
She said that it was from video uploads from various platforms. She said that both her parents work, and she came home from school to an empty house; so, all she did to pass the time was to watch various and sundry videos on the Internet.
Parting admonition: Parents, grandparents, your home is your castle. A castle is a fortification for protecting against invasion or intrusion. Let it be so.
