ANGLETON
F or an Eagle Scout to advance in the program, they must complete a list of things, the last being the Eagle Scout Project organized by the member to benefit the community.
Jasmine Shehadeh has been working toward her project goal through communication and planning, taking the lead of the project over the adults involved.
“To work your way up to the ranks, you have to fill out a lot of different requirements. You have a certain number of merit badges and different requirements, and the final test is doing the Eagle project,” Shehadeh said. “The purpose of it is not really for you to do the project, but for you to coordinate a project. I had to learn how to tell adults no. Because although they were trying to be helpful, the point of the project is for me to call the shots and to make the decisions and decide what’s going on, what’s happening, how things are supposed to be.”
Shehadeh completed her Eagle Scout project all the while impacting many members of the community, inspired by her leaders and her history in Angleton.
She planned with members of the community and Westside Elementary to create a garden in front of the school in memory of 7-year-old honorary police officer Abigail Arias, a Westside student who died of cancer 2020.
“My Scoutmaster told me about the project because the school had reached out to her previously and said that they were interested in having this done,” Shehadeh said. “So she brought this project to me, and I immediately loved it because I actually used to go to Westside. So it was really nice to do something for my old school. And also because everybody knows Abigail’s story, and it’s really touching, and I wanted to honor her as well as, you know, my former elementary school.”
To honor Abigail, a class of 2031 memorial bench was installed, donated by Bryson Memorial for the project. Shehadeh recruited volunteers and they laid the foundation for it.
“My wife, the nurse at Westside, wanted to do a bench to honor Abigail,” Bryson Memorial owner Leslie Bryson said. “So when Jasmine did the project we gave her the instructions for the foundation because she wanted to do it and we did the bench.
“We’ve done benches for many many students throughout Brazoria County that passed away while active students. Abigail touched many more people than the average student. She was a fixture not only in Angleton but Brazoria County, the state, and she was recognized throughout the country. So it’s unique circumstances. She’s such a special girl and that child should always be remembered for what she represented.”
Through this process, Shehadeh recruited people around her to help and participate in the project, incorporating the community into the project even more.
“She told me about it one day and then I got back to her literally the next day and I wanted to get into it. And we worked on the project for about two days or I worked on it for the two days that we did it and it was a lot of hard work getting through it,” volunteer Luke Mosquea said. “Jasmine is a very genuine and honest person and the work that she put into the project was insurmountable to anything I’ve ever seen. And it was a true joy to be able to work with her and for her to give me that opportunity.”
The legacy of Abigail and Shehadeh will continue through the Eagle Scout project, leaving an inspiring impression on everyone involved in Westside Elementary.
“I just wanted it to be something beautiful and something that people can see every day, even if they’re just passing by, which is why I chose the location that I did right out in the front of the school so that even if you’re just a parent, dropping off your kid going into the car rider line, you can see the garden and not only remember Abigail, but just have something beautiful look at,” Shehadeh said.
