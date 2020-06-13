75 YEARS AGO
At the regular June meeting of the board of trustees of the Brazosport Independent School District, Judge Floyd Enlow was authorized to start legal proceedings for submission of a $700,000 bond election to the voters of the District.
The decision to undertake this amount of bonds is based on present school needs and present valuation of property, which includes the Dow Magnesium Corporation and the Styrene plant, both owned by the U.S. Government. The boar feels that bond obligations for this amount can be met and still leave the district in a favorable financial position to undertake s second bond issue for $400,00 to $500,000 at a later date for the new Brazosport Senior High School development.
The immediate $700,000 bond issue will provide for the purchase of five tracts of land and major building programs for Primary, Elementary and Junior High classes at Lake Jackson and for Primary and Elementary classes at Velasco and Clute.
The buildings in each of these three areas will include a kitchen, dining room, library and assembly room as well as regular classrooms. A kitchen and cafeteria is to be asses to the Primary-Elementary building area at Freeport. The $700,000 bond issue will cover the purchase of a new tract of land and revisions and additions to buildings for negro schools in the district.
50 YEARS AGO
Two of the federal government’s methods of desalting sea water will be combined in a major change in the sea water conversion plant in Brazosport.
The $839,000 construction contract was announced Tuesday afternoon by Dr. Chung-ming Wong, director of the Office of Saline Water, during a personal visit with aides to Brazosport.
In the rebuilt plant, the government will test advanced desalting technology and hardware. What’s learned in these tests, Dr. Wong said, will go into a “much larger” desalting plant that is now in the concept stage.
And with the advancing knowledge of converting sea water to fresh water, he said, scientists may within 10 year approach their goal of matching the average 40 cents per 1,000 gallons price of natural water supplies.
15 YEARS AGO
A six-pack of Brazoria County baseball players earned selections to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams announced Sunday.
The county had at least one player make the teams in Class 2A through 5A, led by a pair of Danbury athletes, pitcher Randy Smith and outfielder Brad Bulanek.
Pitchers dominated the area’s selections as Bulanek and Brazoswood catcher Matt Vern — who was named to the Class 5A squad — were the lone position players from the area on the team.
A pair of District 25-3A pitchers, Columbia’s Jacob Howard and Sweeny’s Blake Williams, earned spots on the Class 3A all-state team.
Both Columbia and Sweeny had extended appearances in the playoffs, as the Roughnecks advanced to the region semifinals and the Bulldogs were ousted in the region quarterfinal round.
Angleton hurler Taylor Hammack rounded out the area’s selections with a spot on the Class 4A all-state team.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.