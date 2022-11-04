SURFSIDE BEACH
Visitors can catch deals from crafters and the sight of giant kites airborne during a dual event Saturday.
The Treasures by the Sea and Kite Fly-by Show fundraiser will be based around Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway. Activities will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.
“We have over 50 vendors for people to look at, and the kites are amazing. Quite a few of them are the size of cars,” Tourism Specialist Michelle Booth said. “Everyone is welcome; we want everyone to know that Surfside beach is open to all of Texas.”
Proceeds will benefit the Save Our Beaches Association, which works to protect the shoreline with initiatives including beach cleanups to replenishing the dunes.
“They’ve been here since the ’60s, I think. Our purpose is to save the beach and we go out every year and we do the Christmas tree project where we replenish the dunes with dead Christmas trees,” SOBA member Georgia Pavey said. “They also plan to do planting on the dunes like sea oats and stuff like that to secure the dunes after they have built back up. That’s basically what we’re doing more than anything else, and events like this help us do that.”
Scheduled vendors will have an array of items available, including handmade jewelry, watercolor paintings, glass mosaic art, repurposed record art, photography and Indian food. Surfside Stan the Trashcan Man will make an appearance, and huge kites will be on display for attendees to enjoy as well.
“I tried to get a lot of variety. Most of them are local, but I do have one from as far away as Tyler,” Pavey said. “I’d say half of our vendors have been here before, and the other half are new vendors.”
Creating opportunities for not just Save Our Beaches, events like this allow for many of the local vendors to get their name and their art out there to the community, Pavey said.
“I think it’s good that we have local vendors, because sometimes they’re just making connections,” she said. “They might not make a sale at the time, but people call me up throughout the year. ‘Hey, you had a vendor so and so, I want to reach them’. So, people are always asking for the vendors later to get in touch with them for something they want, but they didn’t buy at the time.”
It also helps spread the word that the coastal community has more to offer than sand and surf.
“It’s good for people to know that Surfside is out here and that we’re doing everything we can for the community, and it brings people in from all over the state to enjoy the area. It’s a beautiful area out here and we’ve got to share it with everybody,” Pavey said. “The weather is supposed to be pretty, which is wonderful, and that even if the weather is bad, half the stuff is inside or under cover, so it’s an activity that they can enjoy even in the bad weather.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.