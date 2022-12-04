After 40 years in the wilderness, the people of Israel were finally ready to enter the Promised Land. Their new leader, Joshua, walked the people up to the banks of the Jordan River and God stopped the flow, just as He had when the people had escaped from slavery in Egypt by crossing the Red Sea. They crossed over in safety, and as they walked, twelve men picked up twelve stones from the riverbed. They built a memorial on the farther shore. “In the future,” said Joshua, “when your children ask you – What do these stones mean? Tell them what the Lord has done.”
Some years ago, my wife and I stood in the ruins of a thirteenth century chapel. The soaring nave was a jumble of fallen stone. Grass grew where the Word had once been proclaimed. As we stood there, a family came by, enjoying a day out. “Daddy,” asked a little boy, “What was this place?” “It was a church,” his father replied, but the word meant nothing to the child. “But Daddy,” he said, “what was it for?” “What mean these stones?”
Have you seen the movie “The Road” or read the book? It’s a horrifying story about life, such as it is, after a nuclear war. As I read the book, I thought about that little boy, and then about the boy in the story. His world has been ravaged by the destruction of civilization. He wanders through the ruins of a once-proud world and looks up at the bare bones of an empty church. And he asks his wreck of a father to explain what he is looking at. “What mean these stones?”
It’s a question about meaning and purpose. A question that cuts to the chase and gets to the heart of things. It’s also a question that we need to be able to answer today. If we don’t, then it won’t be long before our children and grandchildren will be asking the same question. What was that building, Daddy? What did the people do there? What mean these stones?
Joshua wanted the cairn of twelve stones to bear witness to Israel’s children. It was to be a permanent reminder of God’s faithfulness; but it was also to tell the story of God’s people – of captivity in Egypt, the wilderness journey, and the crossing of the Jordan. It was to tell the children about a God who makes promises and keeps them.
Today’s children are also asking questions. They, too, sense the never-ceasing hint of tears in all-things human. As they ask how those who walked this way before them coped with the tricky business of living and dying, they look at our churches and ask, “What mean these stones?” What is the faith of which the pastor speaks? Can I have it? Do you have it, Daddy, Mommy? What difference does it make in your life?
Isn’t it important that we answer their questions? “Happy,” says Joshua, “the child who hears his parents tell the story of God’s grace in the day of darkness.” One of the most important things you will ever do is to give meaning to these stones. When you articulate the faith that forms the community of the church, you explain what it means to follow Christ. So, how will you answer the children’s question: “What mean these stones?”
First, these stones stand for buildings and tradition. That might surprise you. We’ve been told so many times that the Church is the people, not the bricks and mortar. And, of course, that’s right. But, isn’t there something grand about a building that has stood for so many years? You remember it as the place where Penny was baptized; where Jake and Christie got married; and where we said goodbye to Aunt Sarah. Our buildings bear public witness to our faith. They make lofty statements, especially for those who are tongue-tied when it comes to matters of faith. Church buildings can send the imagination soaring and turn our attention to things eternal.
So, what does a church say that is in poor repair, or empty and forgotten? The danger is that when we abandon our churches and give them up for other purposes – for warehouses or museums or restaurants, then they speak not of life but of death. A derelict church declares, loudly, that God is dead. And, He is not.
A more subtle danger lies in our misuse of our churches. Some are more like mausolea than living fellowships. Do you remember the old hymn: “In heavenly love abiding, no change my heart shall fear, and safe is such confiding, for nothing changes here…” That’s the problem. A church that is not alive to the leading of the Holy Spirit declares that God is asleep, and that is an equally damning lie. The stones you erect stand for buildings and tradition. Look around you. What do these stones say to your community? Do they speak of a living, vibrant faith? If not, why not?
Second, these stones also stand for the community of the church. Children have no difficulty understanding the metaphor of building with people. The real question is – are you building something worth preserving? The Christian Church should issue in the fruit of the Holy Spirit, that is, in love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, humility, and self-control. But, does it? Children are not fools. As they look at you, what do the children see? You are called to build together a loving, caring, serving, praying, worshipping community of faith: a place where kingdom values are displayed; where the God of the Bible has central place; and where, as living stones, you are being built into a spiritual temple, to the glory of God almighty. Is that what the children see?
Third, the stones point to Christ. They look back to those who went before you; they proclaim something important for today; and they also point to the future.
As they speak to your past, these stones point to Calvary, to your alienation and separation from God, which was conquered there. They point to your need and to God’s gracious provision. They are stepping stones over a river of blood; they lead to the promised land of peace with God.
As they speak to your present, they form a sheep-pen to protect you. Despite the lions and wolves that roam our world, no harm will come to you because the strong arm of the faithful Shepherd protects you. When once you are safe in the Savior’s arms, you need never be afraid again.
As they speak to your future, these stones declare that God will build a New Jerusalem, a place of hope, to which, one day, Christ will come again. “Now at last, God has His dwelling place among men… There shall be an end to death and mourning and crying and pain, for the former things have passed away…”
It is Jesus Christ who makes sense of yesterday. He is your companion along the way, today. And He is the One who gives you hope for tomorrow. What mean these stones? They point to Christ: “the stone that the builders rejected, who has become the head, the cornerstone. The Lord has done this, and it is marvelous in our eyes.”
As the children, and the children of your community, look at your church, will they see what matters most to you? As they look at your church building and its traditions; as they see how you live out the Christian faith; as their eyes are opened to the centrality of Christ, will they be able to answer the question for themselves: “What mean these stones?”
