Seems this opening part of the column isn’t all about me this week. I know. That just doesn’t seem right does it? I lead such an interesting life. The most exciting thing I did was go to Home Depot with Peter to get some new rail board fence stuff. His next visit is to replace some boards that that I suppose were rotten. I don’t take notice of that kind of stuff unless it just hits me in the face when I venture out to the front yard. Now, let me tell you what is more important than me….again, I know that’s nearly impossible, but it happens.
A few weeks ago all of us who enjoy the American Legion Hall on Friday nights didn’t know it when we got there that we were in for the treat of the night. All of a sudden a little into the evening this very attractive young couple was seen on the dance floor dancing. I know that is what we are all there for, but I mean they were dancing. They looked like they were just gliding on the floor. We were so mesmerized watching them. It was a thing of beauty. And as the weeks have gone by we have gotten to know them and still are mesmerized by them. They are such a nice couple that just moved here from Oklahoma. As it turns out I was one of the many who welcomed them into our fold. But, I had to push it a little. I love knowing everyone’s story, so I had to ask them how did you get this good? And as you know I love to help someone who I think is deserving of a little notice in my column. I ask Matt to give me a little of his background and he did. So here is the story.
His name is Matt Reigns. He is 46 years old (the baby), and originated from Northeast Oklahoma. He had been a ballroom dance professional for 27 years. Here is his story.
“In my profession, I’ve instructed thousands of students, trained instructors, owned five dance schools, coached competitors, competed in and judged competitions. I’ve choreographed countless professional routines, showcase numbers, wedding dances, and quinceaneras. My profession has taken me from New Orleans to Las Vegas and Branson to San Antonio. I’ve been coached by national champions, both in the American and International styles. Teaching is where my heart is and I’m looking forward to getting the people of Brazoria County acquainted with my passion for the art of ballroom dance. I’m currently teaching ages 16+ at the American Legion in Angleton, TX. during the week. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. My introductory offer is three half-hour private lessons for $49.00. To schedule your first lesson, send a text to 918-841-9360 with the days and times you’re available.
You all know I know what you are thinking — ballroom dancing in a country music setting? Well, it works. I have had the pleasure of dancing with Matt and he is so good that he guided this little past middle aged lady, yes I called myself a lady; right through a country dance. And I proved last week while Peter’s sister was here from London, England that I can be a lady. I have one phrase that I use a little too often every so often that isn’t exactly appropriate. Peter said if I slipped up and used it, his sister’s eyebrows would go from the front of her head all the way to the back side of her head. And I think he meant she would probably swoon and fall on the floor.
I would love to issue you to an invitation to come to the Legion Hall and see for yourself what I am talking about. And here is another important thing about Matt, he can have fun dancing with his lovely wife, Laura. They have two boys and Laura showed me pictures of them with their lovely young dance partners.
And if you folks do not think this not apply to you in Louisiana or any other state or, place where you receive this column…it does. There are dance studios for all ages everywhere. Dancing is such good exercise. And it’s fun. And no one should feel embarrassed to get on the dance floor and try to learn a new step or just learn to do a simple two step. We all started somewhere. I learned a long time ago to laugh at myself, and laugh with other.! So thanks to Matt and Laura for coming and showing all of us “a little passed middle aged” folks some new stuff.
Here is a good hint for those of us who wear mascara. While applying your mascara place a Q-tip between your skin and the eyelash. Believe me it works. Saves getting smudges while applying this stuff. Men are missing out on so much fun. They shave, comb their hair, and then they nag at us women for taking so long getting dressed. Go figure. I just wish whoever it was that started the make-up trend had started with men not women. Then we could nag. And no, we don’t nag…we just make suggestions that are mistaken for nagging.
I have this email from a reader who is making a request. I know we have run many different versions of this recipe, but if a reader wants it, that’s my job; get it to her.
Hello Gin, I once read a column you wrote that had a recipe for an easy sourdough bread. Could you please find it and rerun it again. If not can you please email me that recipe. I meant to cut and save that recipe but I think it went out in the recycling. It has been many years ago. I hope you can find it. Thank you, Edna Milne.
Edna, I hope this is the one you are looking for! You know there for a while we had so many versions to choose from. Maybe this is the lucky one. If not just let me know and I’ll do some more looking.
One Time Starter
Start this the evening before you want to make bread for the next afternoon or evening.
How to make sourdough starter for Sourdough Bread: 1 cup warm water, 3/4 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons instant potatoes, 1 tablespoon yeast.
Mix all together in a glass container and cover lightly with plastic wrap. Place in a warm area overnight. (I put mine in the oven with only the oven light on.) When it bubbles it is ready to use.
What a coincidence this is. This recipe was in the 11/15/15 issue. That is the date this column is being written. Wonder what that means. I think it means something good.
I’m outta here, so stay safe and well. Remember to laugh. It’ll save you money on drugs.
