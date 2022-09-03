In 1962 Birch Bayh was elected to the Senate, and he and his wife Marvella received an invitation to dine at the Norwegian Embassy. But the afternoon of the dinner, they received a call from the White House, inviting them to drop by for movie night. What should they do? The Protocol Office instructed them: send your regrets to the Norwegian Embassy. In Washington, nobody’s more important than the President! (Katharine Graham’s Washington, p. 91.)
But Deuteronomy 6:4-9 says there is no one more important than God, and that loving Him is “The Most Important Thing.” That passage begins, “Hear, O Israel!” In Hebrew, “Shema O Israel!” It’s come to be called “The Shema,” and is THE central verse of Judaism, recited every morning and evening.
What is it we are to hear? That “the LORD (Yahweh) our God, The LORD is one.” There is ONE true God, the God of the Bible, the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. The New Testament teaches that Jesus is God’s only begotten Son, and there is no other way to God than through Him.
Jesus says in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father except through Me.” There is only one God, and only ONE way to Him.
Sometimes a group of our deacons and I play golf at the Freeport Municipal Golf Course. After you get off the highway, you have to turn on Slaughter Road, past an old Baptist Church, to get to the golf course. You must take Slaughter Road. There’s no other way. That’s not being “exclusive;” or “narrow-minded;” it’s just a physical fact: THERE IS ONLY ONE ROAD to get into that golf course.
And the same thing is true in the spiritual realm. When Christians say that Jesus is the only way to God, we aren’t being “bigoted” or “narrow-minded,” we are only describing a spiritual FACT. There is in truth only one way to God, through the only perfect One who died for our sins, and who proved it by rising from the dead! It’s just a spiritual fact.
So if there is one God, what is our responsibility towards Him? The next verse tells us: “LOVE Yahweh your God, with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might.”
Loving God is the most important thing. Jesus affirmed that in Matthew 22, when He was asked which is the great commandment in the Law. Jesus answered by quoting this verse: “You shall love the Lord your God …”. Loving God is the Greatest Commandment; it is the most important thing.
Richard Feynman was a brilliant physicist who taught at Caltech, and he had a student who was enamored with Feynman’s teaching on physics. This student went home and told his mother the marvels of physics, but she wasn’t interested. He invited her to listen to Dr. Feynman, but she didn’t care to. Finally, he asked Dr. Feynman to write a letter to his mother, and tell her how important it would be for her to learn physics. Feynman agreed to write a note, and he gave it to this student, but to the son’s dismay the letter read: “Dear Mrs. Chown; please ignore your son’s attempts to teach you physics. Physics is not the most important thing. Love is.”
Jesus tells us that not only is “love” the most important thing, but loving GOD specifically is what we were created for, and it is the most important thing we can do any day.
So HOW do we love God? It’s no accident that immediately after God said that we are to love Him with all our heart, He then commanded us in the very next verses to keep His word ever-present in our lives: “when you walk by the way and when you lie down and when you rise up.” Because His word shows us HOW we can love Him like He commanded us.
Jesus said in John 14:15, “If you love Me, you will keep My commandments.” His commands show us how to abide in His love; how we are to love and please Him. Some people think: “I don’t worry about all those commandments; I’m just going to love God.” That might sound good.
But HOW will you love Him? You can’t really know, without His word! Say a young man falls in love, and he wants to give his young lady a gift, but he doesn’t really know her well yet. What can he do? If he’s smart, he might go to one of her friends, who knows her well, and ask: what kind of candy does she like? What kind of flowers does she prefer? He can find out from them, the best way to show his love for her.
In the same way, we can best find out what pleases God from His word. The Bible shows us HOW to love God: — By keeping His commandments; by praying and singing to Him and worshiping Him; by loving His people. — AND His word shows what we will NOT do if we love Him: we won’t worship Him with idols; we won’t take His name in vain; we won’t break the commandments He gave us. — The Psalms teach us specific ways to love God: the kinds of words we can use; the kind of prayers we can pray; names we can address Him. They show us specifically how to love God. And loving God is the most important thing we can learn.
One of President Lyndon Johnson’s memories as a boy, was of his father Sam coming home from work and going through a ritual the kids all remembered fondly decades later. He’d say, “I’ve brought a bag of sugar” (or a loaf of bread, or some candy). And then he’d say “and what will you give me for bag of sugar?” They might call out: “A million dollars!” Sam would say: “A million dollars isn’t enough’” He would never surrender the package until he had been paid in kisses. (Robert A. Caro, The Years of Lyndon Johnson: The Path to Power, p. 64.)
LBJ’s father Sam gives us a good picture of our Heavenly Father. What does God want from you? He doesn’t want mere intellectual belief. He doesn’t just want “religious deeds.” Like Sam Johnson, he doesn’t even want “a million dollars.” What God wants from you, more than anything else, is your true, heartfelt love. “LOVE the Lord your God, with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your might”! It’s the most important thing there is.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.