With Halloween on the horizon, study these two words: Evil. Live.
Evil is live spelled backwards.
Nice, responsible people have little clue about the mindset of evil people.
When I was the chaplain of the county jail under Sheriff Gladney, an inmate spoke to me through the bars, saying, “Chaplain, you don’t get it. Who do you cheer for in a cops and robbers show?”
“The peacekeepers,” I answered.
“Not me. I cheer for the robbers. ‘Kill those lousy, blankety-blank cops!’” he responded.
“Evil people seem to delight in misfortune, to relish the bad feelings of other people,” so states an article from an online magazine, YourTango, from Feb. 3, 2021.
Essentially, the inmate told me that certain criminals are wired wrong, and that explains why the rate of recidivism (committing more crimes after release from jail or prison and returning to lockup) is a stunning 80 percent.
In fact, many years ago, there was a study printed in Reader’s Digest that reported that almost all inmates had learned new and more deceptive ways to commit crimes from TV crime shows that they’ve watched in their cells. And, the clincher was that more than 25 percent had actually used that training upon release.
I’ve said many times that evil people think upside down and backward.
The above-mentioned article is based on a study by the University of Copenhagen and is a “reveal all” to alert and educate nice, responsible people to prevent them from being ensnared by evil people. Including my own findings, the revelations are these:
1) Evil people relish in the misfortune of others.
2) They don’t have boundaries.
3) They mislead, manipulate and are controlling and sneaky.
4) They are habitually dishonest.
5) They belittle.
6) They lack being responsible.
7) They flip things, blaming their caregivers for their irresponsible behaviors.
8) They are cruel.
9) They sabotage celebratory times in the lives of those around them.
10) They are smart in that they know how to snake around under the radar.
11) They are weasels in that they know how to pit good people against each other.
12) They are superb at keeping responsible people second guessing themselves.
13) They plead for mercy while they have no intention of extending mercy to future victims.
14) When they pull off a crime without detection, they feel cavalier rather than guilty.
15) Their minds are given over to plotting evil.
16) They may feign remorse to work the system.
17) They make people say, “his or her failure was probably my fault; I’m obligated to give him or her another chance.”
18) They have some therapists saying, “His or her anti-social behavior is due to being raised in lower, socio-economic classes, failure to have educational opportunities and etcetera.”
19) They obligate responsible people to revolve around them—dreading outings with them, undergoing divisions and conflict in the family, going into debt with attorneys and treatment centers, ad infinitim.
20) They fool district attorneys and courts into believing that they should be considerate toward the inconsiderate.
21) Wholesome people feel strange around them.
Perhaps with this unveiling, caregivers will have a dawning experience in which they are better equipped to cope with evil people, and they will feel less responsible to keep them up while they go down.
One time the parents of a career criminal were about to sell their home to pay lawyers’ fees. I responded, “Don’t do that. Don’t let him deplete you of your nest egg.”
In the jail, I told him what I had told his parents. In a noble moment, he murmured, “Yeah. They shouldn’t do that.”
The Bible was ahead of me and YourTango by several thousand years. Here is how the Bible described evil people more than 2,000 years ago:
“Proudly the wicked chase down those who suffer.
“The wicked set traps to catch them.
“They brag about the things they want.
“They bless the greedy but hate the Lord.
“The wicked people are too proud.
“They do not look for God.
“There is no room for God in their thoughts.
“They always succeed.
“They are far from keeping your (God’s) laws.
“They make fun of their enemies (parents, police, courts and even their peers).
“They say to themselves, ‘Nothing bad will ever happen to me.’
“‘I will never be ruined.’
“Their mouths are full of curses, lies and threats.
“They use their tongues for sin and evil” (Psalm 10:2-7, International Children’s Bible).
Parting kernel of truth: The last sentence in the Lord’s prayer is this one: “Deliver us from evil for thine is the Kingdom, and the power and the glory forever. Amen.”
