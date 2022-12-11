You know a couple of weeks ago I told you about going into the kitchen and not remembering why I went in there. Well, now I think I do remember why I go in the kitchen and look like I’m lost, it’s a subconscious thing. I now go in there and don’t stand in a trance waiting for it to come to me. Now instead of just getting a drink of water, I don’t even try to remember. I just get myself a treat like Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream, powdered donuts, Twinkies, fig newtons, etc. so as to not make a wasted trip. I don’t think this going in any room and not remembering why you ventured in there in the first place means anything.
Back to my earliest memories, I like millions of others have done this since they can remember, in my case I was three. When I was three, I remember trying to beat my western swing band uncles that lived with us in Austin trying to make myself a mustard and bread sandwich, before one of them could come in the kitchen and help me. By help they would make themselves one and then smear a little mustard on my piece of bread. Pick me up out of the chair I had pulled up to the counter, pat me on my back and tell me now run and play. My piece of bread would hardly have any mustard on it of course. The uncle that used to do this to me told me when I got to be an old lady, did I remember that? I told him of course I remembered it, that’s why I always hated him. Of course I did at the time…but after I told him that I told him I had matured since those days and was finally able to look back on it and laugh. Fun days for sure.
Here is a good meal for you from Pillsbury. We (maybe not we, meaning me,) don’t always have to cook a big meal when you can have something that is this easy and tasty.
French Dip Sandwich with Deli Roast Beef
Ingredients:
1 can (11-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original French Bread
1 can (18.5-ounce) Progresso Vegetable Classics French onion soup
8-ounces thinly sliced cooked deli roast beef
Directions:
Heat oven to 350-degrees. Lightly spray cookie sheet with cooking spray. Cut loaf of dough crosswise into 4 pieces to make rolls. Place rolls seam sides down and 2 inches apart on cookie sheet. With sharp knife, cut two diagonal slashes, 1/2 inch deep in top of each.
Bake 21 to 24 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 2 minutes.
Meanwhile, in 2-quart saucepan, mix soup and beef; heat to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes.
With serrated knife, cut rolls in half horizontally. With slotted spoon, place beef and onions on bottom halves of rolls. Cover with top halves of rolls. Serve sandwiches with remaining warm soup for dipping.
Tips: Top beef on each sandwich with a slice of provolone cheese.
Complete your meal with a mixed greens salad with a vinaigrette dressing.
Comments: The sodium noted here is 1510 mg, which is high when some folks are on a low sodium regiment. To reduce the sodium just look for French Onion soup that is either low sodium or sodium free. The sandwich will be just as good especially when you’re having a cold glass of lemonade with it.
French Dip Bundtwich with Caramelized Onions
Ingredients:
2 can (11-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original French Bread
4 tablespoons sesame seed
3 tablespoons butter
2 medium sweet onions, halved and thinly sliced (about 5 cups)
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1/4 teaspoon salt
2-3/4 cups Progresso beef flavored broth
16-ounce deli-sliced mozzarella cheese
Directions:
Heat oven to 350-degrees. Line 15x10x1-inch pan with foil; set aside. Spray 12-cup fluted tube cake pan with cooking spray.
Remove dough from both cans; do not unroll. Roll outsides of dough in sesame seed. Place in pan in a circle; pinch ends together to seal into one ring. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove bread from pan to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 1 hour.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, thyme and salt. Cook 10 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently, until starting to brown. Stir in 1/4 cup of the beef broth; continue to cook 3 to 5 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and onions are browned and ender. Remove onion mixture to small bowl. Add 1/2 cup of the broth and the roast beef to skillet. Heat to simmering over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes or until roast beef is heated through.
With serrated knife, carefully cut bread in half horizontally. Pinch or tear bread from cut sides of top and bottom halves, leaving about a 3/4-inch shell; discard or save bread pieces for another use. Place top half of bread, cut side up, on foil-lined pan; top with half of the mozzarella slices.
Top: Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted; place remaining half of bread onto sandwich and continue baking 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, add reaming 2 cups broth to broth remaining in skillet. Heat over medium-high heat 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through. Transfer broth to serving dish. To serve, cut sandwich into 8 wedges; serve with heated broth.
Tips: Use Swiss or provolone cheese in place of mozzarella cheese, if desired.
Serve this Bundtwich with a side of green salad or vegetables.
Lining pan with foil before baking the assembled sandwich makes for easy cleanup.
Comments: This was a fun little dinner to make. I used deli turkey and turkey broth instead of beef. It turned out great. The onions were delicious, but my kids picked them out (as expected). I loved serving the au jus in a ramekin on the side. It was very elegant-ish for my family! Will definitely make again. Beware: The Pillsbury French bread is difficult to find.
Have a good time Christmas shopping. Be happy and laugh a lot. You gonna need it!
