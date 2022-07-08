LAKE JACKSON
An iconic band of musicians from across the country will carry on the legacy of the “American March King” with a performance Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
Created by the John Philip Sousa Foundation, the National Community Band is comprised of musicians from across the United States who come together every year to rehearse for three days and then perform. A different mix of musicians participate each year, foundation Vice President George Gilbeaux said.
“It’s kind of a mixed bag of folks that come in,” he said. “We have, for example, our trombone section, which are all new people who’ve not played in the band before.Then we have other sections, like the percussion section, the same folks have been playing with us for probably 10 years now. So it varies from year to year.”
The Community Band is conducted by Col. John Bourgeois, director emeritus of the United States Marine Band, who brings his own talent, expertise and performance into the mix.
“That’s the big draw of people wanting to come and play in the band is to play under a world-class musician, like the colonel, who has conducted arguably the best band in the country, if not the world,” Gilbeaux said. “He is a phenomenal musician, and a great human being. He and I have been working on this project for almost 20 years now. And, he is an amazing man. He’s just very vital, and musically, is just a phenomenal talent. So we’re very, very pleased.”
The annual concert travels to venues around the country, including stops in Louisiana, Illinois and Las Vegas. When the foundation ran into issues with its original Texas venue, it turned to The Clarion.
“The Austin venue was not available on the day the concert was planned, and The Clarion is actually getting quite a reputation for the acoustic quality of the venue,” Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said.
The band will play a variety of music, some based on Sousa’s style of concert, but the band will also feature a local artist among the band members and will play the artist’s original composition.
“This year, we’re doing a piece written by a local musician George Saint,” Gilbeaux said. “George is a member of the Brazosport Band. He wrote a piece called ‘Feast of Trumpets,’ and it’s a great little march. And we’re gonna feature that because Sousa did feature local talent and contemporary composers of his time,”
The free concert will start at 3:30 p.m. at the Brazosport College performance hall, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. No tickets are required for entry.
“We’re really hoping that we get a big crowd out. The concert is going to be great,” Brazosport College Director of Music Richard Birk said. “It’s going to be a variety of music. And so I think it’ll appeal to virtually anybody. And I just think it’d be a fun Sunday afternoon to come out if you enjoy large concert bands.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.