The Lightning Rod
By Brad Meltzer
William Morrow and Company
$28.99, hardcover
In this, the second book in Brad Meltzer’s Escape Artist series, Jim “Zig” Zigarowski, a noted mortician who now works at a Philadelphia funeral home, receives a special request to prepare the body of a career Army officer Archie Mint at Dover Air Force Base.
Mint is a murder victim, and Zig begins to question exactly why he is involved in the funeral at this secret facility, particularly after he spots Nola Brown, an artist-in-residence, there.
Aware that this is the place to which high profile cases involving secret operations are sent, he learns that Mint’s death occurred during a burglary of his home, rather than while he was involved in active duty. This unusual circumstance leads to even more questions.
After examining the body and realizing that anomalies exist in the autopsy report, Zig recognizes Nola Brown in the crowd, with circumstances surrounding the case leading him to suspect that she is being chased, though he still doesn’t know why.
Managing to elude his watchers, Zig discovers that Mint had connections with a secret military group, and in his continued search for answers to his many questions about what is going on, discovers that some kind of military operation is being planned. This leads him to suspect that that both he and Nola are in jeopardy.
It’s a complex and somewhat convoluted plot, with numerous characters and plenty of suspense. It would definitely be best enjoyed if the reader has the background available from having read the previous book in this series.
The Recovery Agent
By Janet Evanovich
Atria Books
$28.99, hardcover
Lost something? Gabriela Rose knows how to get it back. As a recovery agent, she’s hired by individuals and companies seeking lost treasures, stolen heirlooms, or missing assets of any kind, and she has been remarkably successful in this capacity.
Gabriela is reliable, cool under pressure, and well trained in weapons of all types, but her latest job hasn’t been undertaken for some bamboozled billionaire, it’s for her own family, and their home is going to be wiped off the map if they can’t come up with a lot of money fast.
Inspired by an old family legend, Gabriela sets off for the jungles of Peru in pursuit of the Ring of Solomon and the lost treasure of Lima. But this particular job comes with a huge problem attached to it — Gabriela’s ex-husband, Rafer.
He’s the person who has the map that may possibly point the way to the treasure, and he’s not about to let Gabriela find it without him.
Rafer is as relaxed as Gabriela is driven, and he has a lifetime’s experience of getting under his ex-wife’s skin. Any time they’re not bickering about old times the two of them make a formidable team, and it’s going to take a team to defeat the vicious drug lord who has also been searching for the fabled ring.
Gabriela is all too aware that a drug lord isn’t likely to mind leaving a large body count behind him in order to get it.
The Redemption of Philip Thane
By Lisa Berne
Avon Books
$8.99, paperback
The sixth book in the Penhallow Series, this one depicts Philip Thane in a time warp, forcing him to relive the same day in an everlasting loop. Unfortunately, Miss Margaret Allen, the lady at his side appears to be remarkably immune to his charms.
She is Miss Margaret Allen, who, in a Groundhog Day plot manages to resist the spiel Philip pitches in varying ways, with admitted improvements en route, but still everlastingly repetitive.
I thought the plot was more than a little tiresome.
Little Lies
By Donna Leon
Atlantic Monthly Press
$27, hardcover
In this novel, the pandemic has gone on far too long, and isolation is now beginning to be less frequently observed by residents of Venice.
In this latest installment of Guido Brunnetti’s adventures and investigations, he is doing a favor to a former neighbor by looking into the past and present activities of Enrico Fenzo.
Brunnetti’s investigation, as well as the story, begins at a leisurely pace, slowly picking up a bit of steam as the Comissario moves about Venice while looking into the activities of a man deemed suspicious by a former neighbor.
The pace is (to me, at least) so excruciatingly slow that as I read, I was reminded of my beginning work as a writer — a job as a “stringer” for a local newspaper.
“Stringer” is a reference to the manner of payment which involves a column- wide , Scotch taped “string” of the printed stories I had sent to the paper. During that phase of my career, I learned to use lots of adjectives and adverbs.
As far as this book was concerned, it’s a pretty good story if you have the patience for it, but I didn’t.
