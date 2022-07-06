Shouts of joyful love and birthday blessings to Mother Dorothy Fisher on her 89th birthday. She is great historian, photographer and a mighty woman of faith, abounding in good works.
Life is a fingerprint that cannot be duplicated, and you have made the best impression with your life. You live it, love it and you never waste a single moment of it because as you very well know — time has no holiday, dreams have no expiration date and life has no pause button. Happy people like you are always happy, not because everything is always “right” in your life but you are happy because your Godly attitude toward everything is “right.” We wish you the best that God has to offer you and may God grant you more wisdom, knowledge and more understanding in His word.
Our prayer is that you will continue to embrace a joyful heart, not because of what your eyes see, but because of what your heart knows: God is good, He is for you and “He will not” fail you.
“The Lord directs the steps of the Godly. He delights in every detail of their lives. Though they stumble, they will never fall, for the Lord holds them by the hand.” Psalm 37:23-24
n n n
Shouts of overflowing love to the widely known, celebrated and honored George Washington Carver class of 1966 on their 56th class reunion.
The class was graced to have present at this momentous event I.D. Green, John H. Johnson, Melba Lee Hosey, Jessie Jean Helm, Charlie Caldweli, Clara Clark Bowers and Barbara Woodard Holland. Those unable to attend, but whose spirits were felt included — the Rev. Jeremiah Woodard, the Rev. Arthur Jeffery, Milton Cockrell, Johnny Wright, Jessie R. Bess, George Higgins, Minnie Spiller, Pat Hanks, Shirley Rogers, Annie Mae Mack, Margaret August, Francis Williams, Ellegra Brown, Sarah Woodard, Willie Fletcher, Delilah Goode, and Donna Thompson.
The atmosphere was filled with moments of timeless treasures of precious memories of past events, students and faculty. The spiritual attitude of the class was such as to be grateful for every second of every day that you get to spend with the people you love. Time spent together is so very short and so very precious. Additional shouts of love and appreciation to the Executive Chef’s at La Sirenita Restaurant — Ivan Alvarez and Herminia “Mimi” Alvarez — for their exquisite meals.
Our prayer is that the peace of God will continue to enfold each of you, the love of God continue to uphold you and that the wisdom of God will control you.
“May the Lord bless you and protect you. May the Lord smile on you and be gracious to you. May the Lord show you His favor and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26
n n n
Shouts of eternal love and birthday well-wishes to a beautiful octogenarian and devout woman of God, blooming with a calm and quiet spirit, Mother Ophelia Harris.
Mother Harris is a highly esteemed member of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church, and Pastor T.W. Hicks is the anointed heralder of the Gospel. As a Godly woman she gives her time, talents and treasures, and whether doing for her family, community or church, her dependability reflects the inner conviction of working for Christ.
Mother Harris’ advice is punctuated with practical applications drawn from God’s ward. She is firm, but gentle, with words of wisdom leading other women to the Lord seeking answers to the perplexities of life. God created you to be our special angel to guide and protect us.
Our sincere prayer is that God’s saving grace and enabling power will continue to compel you to leap forward in His word.
“When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness.” Proverbs 31:26
n n n
Shouts of eternal love and birthday blessings to a distinguished employee of Brazosport ISD who possesses a beautiful smile and a kind and gentle Christian spirit, Jeanetta Rena Alston.
Jeanetta is a vibrant congregant at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Know that God designed you, created you and blessed you to be a living testimony to the world. We get meaning in our lives when we devote ourselves to loving others, devote ourselves to our communities and devote ourselves to something that gives us purpose and meaning. The more we seek to bless others, God will provide for us and open more doors to accomplish His will.
Thank you for being that one person to make such a tremendous difference to so many. We wish you long life and prosperity. We pray that you will continue to walk intimately with God as nobody can heal, comfort, redeem and refresh like Jesus.
“He will cover you with His feathers. He will shelter you with His wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection.” Psalm 91:4
n n n
Shouts of love to a woman of faith, filled with the highest of spiritual gifts and founder of “Prayer in The Garden,” Jackie Marshall Higgins. Jackie is an anointed parishioner at the Greater Mt. Zion Church, and Pastor Roland K. Hendricks is the proclaimer of the joyful message.
As a woman of prayer, Jackie prays relentlessly for the lost, the deepest needs of others and delights in their highest mountain top experiences. God is certainly moving in your life and continues to make all things new. May your next steps be faith steps and your next words faith words. Know that you are loved, called, cherished, anointed and appointed. You have got Jesus and Jesus has got you.
Our prayer is that God’s power and promises will continue to impact your every prayer and your every step. May He increase your territory, widen your influence and broaden your faith.
“The path of the righteous is like the morning sun, shining ever brighter till the full light of day.” Proverbs 4:18
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.