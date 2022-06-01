Editor’s note: Clara Johnson welcomes contributors to her weekly Shout Outs column. Send yours to bliving@thefacts.com.
Shouts of gracious love and birthday greetings to a beaming and beautiful retired educator of Columbia-Brazoria school district, octogenarian and Christian advocate Ava Craven. Ava is a devout congregant at the Bethlehem St. Mary AME Church, and Pastor Vincent Hightower is God’s chosen vessel of honor.
Ava has a personality which radiates positive energy, which drives the machinery of her life, which signals that it is what a person is that gives force and value to what they say and do. Your personality is so charming that it imparts a significant influence to every common word you speak and the smallest thing you do. Nothing but the love of Christ in your heart made our hearts warm. It gives one mercy and compassion toward the erring and kindles that higher love which seeks the higher good of life. Your affirmations, smiles, encouragement and touch helped the butterfly in each student’s struggle to wriggle free and eventually take wings and fly.
We pray blessings upon blessing on your life on the day God gave you to the world; and we honor you for nurturing, framing and fueling our children, communities and churches.
“She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.” Proverbs 30:26
n n n
Shouts of love and birthday greetings to the spirit-filled pastor of Zion Temple AME Church, a beacon of light in this dark world and a ray of Godly sunshine to illuminate our pathway, Pastor Mark Jackson.
You have helped to lay a solid foundation for our spiritual growth, mental development and productivity in every area of life. You have taught us that life is all about growth and that no one can reach a point where they can boldly claim to have finally grown enough in knowledge and character. Your messages have touched a countless number of lives around our communities and counties. Thank you for persistently sharing the knowledge of eternal life to us.
May God continue to be your guiding light along your journey, and may he continue to give you strength to win more souls in His Kingdom. We wish you the best that God has to offer you and may you have more wisdom, more knowledge, and more understanding in the world of God.
“O taste and see that the Lord is good! Blessed is the man who take refuge in Him!” Psalm 34:8
n n n
Shouts of joyous love and birthday well wishes to a retired military veteran, and a preserving and phenomenal octogenarian of distinguished faith, Robert Randon. Robert is a fruitful and flourishing parishioner at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, and Pastor Booker T. Randon is God’s divine spokesman of the Gospel.
Robert is a man of mercy, rich in compassion to everyone, who offers all the works of his hands to God and perseveres with excellence. You are our hero, you protect and provide for your loved ones with the courage and fierceness of a lion. You are the very definition of joy in our lives. Our prayer is that the Lord of Host will perform His good pleasure in you and grant you prosperity and renewed health.
“And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither: and whatever he doeth shall prosper.” Psalm 1:3
n n n
Shouts of love and birthday expressions of well-wishes to two highly esteemed and eloquent twin sisters of immeasurable faith, Linda Hanks and Brenda Taylor.
Your special day is a perfect opportunity for us to shower you with our gratitude for inspiring and supporting others. We honor you as strong, resilient women of faith, and no matter what comes your way; you bear it with courage, and you provide comfort and encouragement to all. We appreciate your beauty, intelligence, determination and desire to shower us with unconditional love. You are both our pillar of strength, love and care, and you have the magical ability to grace others with kindness.
We pray that you will continue to blossom and prosper all the days of your lives, and we thank God for bringing you into our life.
“Upon you I have learned from before my birth; you are He who took me from my mother’s womb. My praise is continually of you.” Psalm 7:6
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.