75 Years Ago
Grand opening will be celebrated at the new, modern store of Crouch Food Market, located at 729 West Broad, Friday (tomorrow) and Saturday, as the west Freeport grocery offers a store full of outstanding food bargains to housewives of the Brazosport area.
Owned and operated by H.B. Crouch, the new food market has all new equipment and fixtures, and, according to the management is the most modernly equipped food store in Brazoria county.
The store’s old building at Broad and Walnut will be moved, providing 4200 square feet of parking space for patrons.
Crouch’s big grand opening advertisement appears elsewhere in this issue.
50 Years Ago
A plan to open a major traffic artery in north Freeport was unanimously backed by city councilmen Tuesday night but the members stopped short of official approval pending clarification and some details.
The scene of the discussion was a public hearing called for a paving assessment on Avenue J between Skinner and Varner Streets. Several property owners were present, representing opposing viewpoints.
Freeport’s City Council has planned to open Avenue J for about two years and City Manager Bill Pennington describes the area as the “last C-1 Commercially zoned area in Freeport.”
All of the councilmen present said they favored paving of the now unopened street to foster commercial development. The street would serve to link Varner St near the new Salvation Army building with Skinner St near Clyde V Lee Motors.
On Monday Council awarded a construction contract to Maddox Materials amounting to about $50,000 for the paving job. On the basis of that bid, property owners on the new street would be assessed about $300 per 25-foot log. The city would pick up the tab for intersections and other costs not related to the front-foot method of assessment.
15 Years Ago
ANGLETON — Brazoria County Commissioners are set to pave the way for a new committee that will oversee $9.5 million in grant funds for the county’s airport.
The county received the money from the Texas Department of Transportation to resurface the runway at the Brazoria County Airport. Commissioners are set to appoint the committee on Tuesday.
Funds are from the Federal Aviation Administration and overseen by the state transportation department. Of the money, $8.8 million is for runway work and $650,000 for engineering. The county will have to match 10 percent of the grant, starting with $65,000 for engineering before construction begins.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Mary Ruth Rhodenbaugh, who is the airport liaison, hopes the grant will do more than pave over the old tarmac.
“We’re moving toward getting a vision in place for the airport,” she said. “My personal goal and objective is to make this the best small airport in the state of Texas. I’d like to see us develop something here that will be a tool for the economic development of Brazoria County. Otherwise, we don’t need to be in the airport business.”
The new runway should last 20 to 30 years, Pct. 1 Commissioner Donald “Dude” Payne said. Getting the work done there will help county crews become more efficient in other places, he said.
“It will give us a brand new runway, and we need it,” Payne said. “Some county workers have been spending a lot of time out there patching the one we have. That takes away time they could be working on their roads.”
The 652-acre facility, on CR 220 off Highway 288 south of Angleton, includes 80 hangars and 15 planes or helicopters. There also are two private hangars near the 7,000-foot runway, a restaurant and other buildings.
The county’s airport advisory board began seeking funds more than five years ago, and money was approved this spring, County Engineer Gerald Roberts said. Although the $9.5 million is not yet in county coffers, it is earmarked for the project with the state asking for a request for qualifications for the job, Roberts said.
“We’re close to selecting a design consultant,” he said.
While officials are ready to get the ball rolling, there is no timeframe for completion of the work.
