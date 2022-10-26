SWEENY
The halls of all three Sweeny schools were loud and proud Oct. 14 with the sound of drums, swishing pom-poms and congratulatory wishes as the Sweeny ISD Education Foundation awarded more than $25,000 in grants.
The Bright Minds Grant Express marched through Sweeny High School just after morning announcements, stopping in the theater room to deliver an oversized check for $10,000 to teachers Drusilla Vinson and Jason Miller. The money will fund “Oliver!”
“This is the first musical we’ve done in 10 years,” Miller said. “We’re getting the whole community involved.”
“Oliver,” a production that ran on Broadway before being adapted into an Academy Award-winning film in 1968, is based upon the 19th century Charles Dickens novel about an orphan boy who falls in with a group of pickpockets. The show also requires a large cast and was a primary reason Vinson and Miller chose it and opened auditions to the whole community.
“We wanted to do ‘Oliver’ specifically because it’s a large ensemble show with many different ages, and one thing that we wanted to do with this production while opening it up to the entire district and community is to really dig our roots deep into the young kids, to get them excited,” Miller said.
The show will have three performances Jan. 27-29.
The grant parade was a first for the non-profit education foundation, which has been around since 2003. In May, the nine-member board hired Nicole Larson as executive director, its first part-time employee. The grant parade was her idea to bring awareness to the foundation and its goals — funding innovative learning experiences for Sweeny ISD. To date, the foundation has given out $112,648.
“Nicole has really enhanced the recognition and vision of the education foundation,” Foundation Board President Wendy Irwin said.
The percussionists, cheerleaders, drill team and Buffy the Bulldog loaded onto buses with foundation board members and drove over to Sweeny Junior High to deliver more good news.
Another $10,000 check was handed over to the science department — Dakota Matcheski, Misty Robertson, Krista Johnson and Adana Frey. The grant will purchase virtual reality headsets and programs to give students an interactive learning experience.
“Last year I struggled with some of the abstract concepts that we are required to teach because they are hard for students to visualize,” Matcheski said. “That’s when I got the idea for VR headsets. Our hope is that with the VR headsets, we can provide our students with experiences to help them move from memorizing concepts to understanding them.”
Across campus, Brianna Mitchell and Jenny Buchanan, of the Sweeny ISD DESIGN Team-Culture and Climate Committee, received $4,000 for their grant proposal to enhance teacher appreciation through gifts and events.
“We’re so excited to use this money to give back to our teachers,” Matcheski said.
Finally, the bus tour stopped at Sweeny Elementary, which also hosted first responders that morning. Fire trucks and the educational fire trailer were parked around the covered pavilion teaching students about fire safety.
The foundation parade added more excitement to the atmosphere as the elementary students waved and danced to the “big kids.” The festivities ended in the library where Larson and Irwin presented the last check for $1,500 to librarian Linda Leopold and Kelly Schroeder for their third-grade pilot book club.
Leopold said the book club will begin during already allocated reading time for third graders. Students will choose from a selection, begin reading and use discussion cards to facilitate conversation.
“We want them to discuss among themselves,” she said. “We want them to interact with each other, without electronics.”
