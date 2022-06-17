LAKE JACKSON
Making people remember favorite summer pastimes and the music that accompanied them is the goal of the Grand Ol’ Production Company.
The Grand Ol’ Americana Show will be at 7:30 p.m. June 24 at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. The cast seeks to delight the crowd with its sketch comedy and renditions of carefully chosen favorite music hits. They call it a celebration of an all-American summer, said Will Hearn, the show’s producer.
“We use music and comedy and sketches to try to find these common experiences that we all sort of share as Americans in summertime,” Hearn said. “We all take summer road trips.We all go to the beach and participate in Fourth of July, you know, celebrations and there’s definitely a big Fourth of July nod in our show.”
Hearn, along with his long-time friends, Zach Kibodeaux and Greg Essington, both musicians in the Bluewater Highway band, joined forces with Dalton Flake, the show’s creative writer and producer, in 2015 to produce performances with a live radio show format, he said.
The Grand Ol’ Americana show has only been performed once before, in 2019. The pandemic halted other productions of the show until this year, Hearn said.
Hearn, Kibodeaux and Essington all call Lake Jackson their hometown. While Flake joined the group later, he appreciates the nostalgia this kind of show brings, he said.
“The shows kind of center a lot around this idea of nostalgia and trying to make nostalgia a modern thing. We call it progressive nostalgia,” Hearn said. “But we try to pick music that we think everybody really knows.”
Their bit of Americana starts right here in Lake Jackson, Kibodeaux said.
“Everything we put in the show, like references, movies or music, like “The Sandlot” — that’s our sandlot. Our sandlot memories are all in Lake Jackson,” Kibodeaux said. “Yeah, so it brings it down there. That’s where we have those memories.”
The show will include sketches and comedy, but the highlight is the music. Kibodeaux and Essington and other members, Catherine Clark and Kyle Smith, make up the Blue Water Highway band, which is featured in the program, Hearn said.
“It truly is a variety of music,” he said. “To give you an example, the show starts off with ‘American Pie’ then we do ‘Down on the Corner’ and ‘When the Saints Go Marching In.’ We’ll go into other stuff, plus some old jazz stuff like the ‘Birth of the Blues’ and ‘Summertime.’”
A huge part of what makes it tick during improvisation is the closeness of the performers, Kibodeaux said.
“I would say that we are very blessed that we are friends outside of the run of the show,” Flake said. “In fact, our favorite times together are when we’re preparing for the show. I mean, we do have a great camaraderie about us.”
Expect to see a lot of funny parts to the show, including appearances by the Three Tenors and cowboys, and new characters known as The Floaters who enjoy floating down the river singing music and lyrics they can’t remember, Hearn said.
“It’s just fun. That’s just like the show is fun to watch, and that’s kind of a big, big thing for me is I want the audience sitting there enjoying themselves, but I want them to to think that they are having fun, this is fun to be at,” Kibodeaux said. “This is fun to watch, because those guys on stage also look like they are having a blast and we are. We are having a fantastic time on stage.”
Tickets range from $34 to $50 and are available at clarion.brazosport.edu or by calling 979-230-3156.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.