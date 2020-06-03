CLUTE
Deborah Sitka always told her AP calculus and statistics students she wanted them to go out and build the bridges she would drive over in her retirement. Maybe they did, and maybe she’ll drive over one on her way to the Grand Canyon.
“As soon as COVID will let us, we’re gonna go hike the Grand Canyon — hike to the bottom and spend a couple days at the bottom, and hike back out,” Sitka said, referring to her husband. “That’s something that’s been on our bucket list for years.”
Sitka will have plenty of time to check items off her bucket list. After 43 years as a teacher — 41 spent at Brazoswood High School — Sitka is retiring.
“I am having mixed emotions,” she said. “I knew I couldn’t be there forever, but I’m gonna miss the kids.”
She might be having mixed emotions overall, but said that “it’s been horrible” to retire during the year of the coronavirus.
“My colleagues are like, ‘You picked a year to do this,’” Sitka said.
The last time she saw her students was right before spring break, and though they’ve kept in touch through remote learning, it hasn’t been the same, she said.
“It was a terrible, terrible thing, and I miss them. I miss them terribly,” Sitka said. “It’s added to the sadness that I feel about leaving.”
Before they left for spring break, Sitka was telling her math students she’s enjoyed the give and take she has with them.
“We can have these great moments where they’ll say something really cool and I’ll say something funny, and I can actually hang out with them, and it’s not weird,” Sitka said. “I’m gonna miss the give and take … seeing these great minds, the way they work and these fresh ideas that they have, and it just keeps me young.”
Seeing the way her students think has been one of the most rewarding parts of her career as a teacher, she said.
“They would give me my ‘A-ha!’ experiences too because they would see things from a different perspective than I would, so it really enriched the learning that I had,” she said. “Being a lifelong learner is really an important thing to me. I always wanted to learn something new and they would give me that.”
Sitka also hopes she gave them an appreciation for mathematics, she said.
“My goal is always to give them a way to see it as a beautiful thing and a rewarding problem — learning how to problem-solve is a very important thing,” she said. “I always told my kids, ‘I want you to go out and build the bridges that I’m gonna be driving over in my retirement’ because I want good thinking people, problem-solvers, to be able to do those things and mathematics allows you to do that.”
She had an instant love affair with math, she said.
Sitka is the oldest of four children, and she and her siblings used to play school with a chalkboard. She would teach multiplication and addition to her siblings, she said.
She taught her brother, who is 12 years younger, math at Brazoswood, she said.
“He was in my class,” Sitka said. “It was a little weird … he never addressed me by my first name or he couldn’t call me by my married name at the time. He just kind of ignored me and we got along.”
Over the years, she also taught her son and daughter when they took her class.
“I’ve been there that long,” she said.
Sitka’s departure is a huge loss, Brazoswood Principal Rita Pintavalle said.
“Mrs. Sitka has an ability to take students to a totally different realm of learning,” Pintavalle said. “It was a magical thing to watch.”
Sometimes Sitka’s classes — which involved a lot of group interaction and student-led conversation — would be stacked inside one another, because she taught such specialized courses, which demonstrated her ability to work with multiple levels of students, Pintavalle said.
“She’s a wealth of knowledge and full of Buccaneer pride,” she said.
Pintavalle’s own experience as principal “would not have been the same … had Deborah Sitka not been walking the halls,” she said.
Sitka might consider substitute teaching, but her next step is to see what retirement holds for her and her husband, Brazoswood government instructor David Sitka.
“He’s retiring this year as well,” Deborah Sitka said. “So we’re gonna ride off into the sunset together.”
