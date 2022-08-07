75 years ago
A new manager, a dial telephone system and safety in traffic took the spotlight during the discussions by directors of the Brazosport chamber of commerce Tuesday night.
Paul M. Walter of Mineral Wells, a chamber of commerce executive of many years experience, presented his qualifications and made formal applications for the position of manager of the chamber to succeed Jack W. Tucker who resigned last month. Although his record, experience and recommendations were entirely in order the directors passed taking action because of the number of other applications on file. The directors felt that it would be better to postpone any definite action until other candidates had been interviewed.
Safety of people using the surfside beach was the subject of considerable discussion at the meeting and after much discussion it was decided that assistance from state agencies would be sought to determine just what steps should be taken to assure more protection for bathers and children on the beach. Requests will be directed to both the Texas State Highway department and to the State Department of Public Safety for a survey of Surfside Beach. These surveys will be aimed at establishing safeguards for bathers and for small children playing on the beach from motorist along the water’s edge. Further action will depend upon the results of these surveys and the steps recommended to overcome the existing hazards.
50 years ago
Winds with gusts of more than 50 miles an hour whipped through Brazosport yesterday as a massive tropical depression moved inland from the Gulf of Mexico. At least one person was injured.
Storm clouds moved into the area late in the morning, bringing a total of .16 inch of rain for the area and winds peaking at 51 m.p.h.
Law enforcement agencies and utility companies were swamped with calls early in the storm with reports of broken power lines, wind damage to structures and one ease of a fallen wall at a construction project.
Mike Neeley 16, of 425 Quail Run in Glenwood Subdivision was injured when a wall collapsed at a building site on Highway 332. He was admitted to Community Hospital for treatment of a broken arm. He was listed in satisfactory condition this morning.
Several persons reported sighting tornadic funnels in the massive cloud bank as it moved swiftly across the area. The Sheriff’s Department reported that callers had reported funnel clouds over Bridge Harbor and at Manvel but apparently the twisters did not touch ground.
Damage to property was reported throughout the area. About one fourth of the roof of a warehouse building was ripped up by winds over the harbor and a 50 foot sign at Bottom Dollar shopping center was ripped.
15 years ago
RICHWOOD — City officials plan to give employees a raise, add a new police officer and build water lines to new development while slightly lowering the tax rate.
Richwood staff are proposing a combined general and utility operating budget of $2.3 million for the 2007-08 year, an increase of about $200,000 from the current year’s budget, Richwood City Secretary Karen Schrom said. The proposed budget is based on a tax rate of 68.108 cents, which would be slightly lower than the current rate of 68.126 cents, she said.
“We rely heavily on property taxes,” Schrom said. “If our property values go up, we can lower the tax rate.”
