Brazoswood rocketry students helped launch a new generation of STEM-focused kids Saturday at the Brazoswood Rockets camp.
Twenty fourth-graders were welcomed to the Career and Technology Education Center to be taught by current and past rocketry students how to build their own rocket, welcoming budding curiosity and opening possibilities for new career paths.
“The big goal for us from the high school level is STEM outreach,” Brazoswood Rocketry teacher Chris McLeod said. “But it’s also a good way for us to, pun intended, blast off back to school for the students and give them a connection to see where they can take their STEM education through their school career.”
The camp allowed the kids the opportunity to work in the state of the art rockets lab and examine rockets built by the students in the program, with a deconstructed rocket on display for them to see. During the day, students were paired with a student mentor that helped them build a rocket with a motor that allowed them to be launched into the air.
“I kind of want to be a scientist, I’ve made a bottle rocket before, but this rocket’s a lot harder, so that’s pretty cool,” fourth-grader Weston Vaughn said.
The hope is that the kids attending the camp will walk away with knowledge they didn’t have before and also with a spark of a passion for rockets or STEM overall that they may hold onto into their highschool years.
“They’re probably getting their first time ever doing rockets and definitely STEM and say they are gonna go to Rasco, LJI, and then come here. Some of them might remember this day and go down the rockets pathway,” rockets student Saje Winder said.
A couple STEM teachers were present along with McLeod, but mainly as chaperones. The main participants were the highschool students, who were almost one on one with each fourth-grader, factors of which are likely a large reason for the success of the camp.
“The older kids are doing such a good job, teaching them, making them ask questions. That’s how they learn. It’s great to see,” STEM teacher at Stephen F. Austin Chris Gibbson said. “They learn better this way I think, learning from cool older kids and not us teachers.”
There was obvious interest in the camp as the sign up for the event filled up within ten minutes of it being open.
With the success of the camp, the hope is to host an event such as this a few times a year to help build an opening for STEM engagement at a young age and perhaps continue to build the rockets program..
“The younger they get excited about it — anything you start early — you’re gonna just develop a passion for it and it’s gonna help him in the long run because these kids are gonna get hopefully super excited and will want to be in his class,” O.M. Roberts STREAM teacher Jennifer Nicholas said.
