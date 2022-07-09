The am ount and variety of information available in the files I have amassed in the past 70 years has saved the day more than once when I was looking for something new to write about in this column.
My manner of finding it is a bit haphazard, of course. Sometimes, I just open one of the drawers of any of the five four-drawer cabinets crowding my office and bedroom, pick out a likely looking candidate, and there’s a column.
The luck of the draw this time was a file labeled “Hay Making,” containing a message I received in 2004 from Tarver Snedecor of Brazoria. It included some of his memories from the time of the oil boom in West Columbia that provided employment to his father in the early 1900s.
In his message, he invited me to use all or part of it for background material or an article, if I wished.
He explained that in early 1971, before he began working in the oil field, he had accompanied Ben McCauley to work in a hayfield within sight of Galveston Island, at the east end of New Bayou in Brazoria County.
“It was a couple of years after the 1915 Storm, and the prairie was covered with big boats,” he wrote, noting some of the vessels had motors in them.
“The motors had all been stolen, and the boats had been washed way out in the prairie. It was dry that year, and when we were driving the mowing machine, we were always running into some kind of debris — lattice doors and windows and other things.”
The hay crop was good, though, and because of the drought, he said, hay was much in demand that year. All of the hay-making equipment was team-driven at that time, with a full-circle press pulled by two mules and operated by two men, one of whom fed hay, while two others generally pitched hay up to him to stomp down in the hopper.
“The plunger would come down and press it, then, if the guy was pretty good, he could tie 250 bales.
The tying was done by just one man, who then had to drag those bales back and stack them, making for a really hard job, Snedecor explained.
Others involved in the process included one man running a wire rake and another operating what was called a buck rake. The latter operator had to push the piles of hay up to the press, and these two workers — and sometimes three, two pitchers and the tie man — kept the rake operating constantly.
Snedecor noted the man he worked for had a buggy and brought supplies such as baling wire and groceries to the camp on the bayou, where the workers were staying.
“We were just above the saltgrass, but there was quite a bit of it in the prairie grass,” he remembered in the message he sent to me in 2004.
“Practically all we were making was on high country and was all bluestem. Mr. McCauley didn’t contract with any property owners to make the hay. It was all open land, and as far as I know, it didn’t belong to anybody.”
Snedecor said they “would have a contract for 500 or 1,000 bales, and they were supposed to pick it up. It brought a good price right there on the ground. They either hauled it to railroad cars or sold it in Alvin or other places like that.”
In about 1924 or ’25, he said, he went with his brother-in-law, Ralph McCauley at Iowa Colony, and made hay, adding it had been dry that year, as well, and he had a couple of little Spanish ponies that he worked to the mowers.
“We went down there by way of Richmond, I got to talking to an old-timer, and he said there was an old crossing on the Brazos. I and one of my neighbor boys, Alvin Watson, decided we would risk getting across the river,” Snedecor said.
They drove the couple of miles and saw where the old river crossing would have been, but realized someone had been hauling logs there, and the bank on the west side of the water was in pretty bad shape.
“Anyway, I walked across it,” Snedecor said, “and found out that it was a gravel bar the whole way, and the water didn’t get over 2 or 3 feet deep.
“We got those little Spanish ponies in there and they had to dig to get up the bank on the other side, but we made it — and in one day instead of two.”
Next week: Tarver Snedecor’s first big job.
