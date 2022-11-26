We must come to terms with the fact history is both beau tiful and brutally ugly.
Thanksgiving is when we celebrated with the Indians who saved English lives and taught them to plant crops, to tap trees for maple syrup and to fish. Later, however, Europeans made their way across the continent stealing the lands of Indian nations, killing millions and confining others to reservations.
When Columbus arrived, there were about 9 million native Americans in 600 tribes, speaking diverse dialects.
Of course, the Indians were not without guilt. Some committed atrocities. One day, one of my counselors, Robin Yates, hung a beautiful wooden sign in her office, etched by router with these words: “Don’t stumble over what’s behind you.”
Her artisan, Beau Trower, her brother, made me one for my office. He used a beautiful plank of cedar. Now, everyone who comes to me for counseling is touched by those words.
If you’d like your favorite saying in art, Beau’s phone number is 979-864-0456.
We who made it through history to modern times need not trip over how we got here; we need to enjoy here, where we are today. We live in the best time of all of history.
We have the best quality of life, the best medicine, the best pain relievers, the greatest knowledge of micro-organisms, the best microscopes, the greatest telescopes, and we have the most abundant live cams.
We have the best “chariots” of all history, the best and most expansive highway system, the finest homes, the best climate control in our homes and cars, we have the most abundant and cleanest water, the best bug repellent and the best military.
As we shared Thanksgiving dinner with family members and friends, it had to be obvious to us that we have the greatest food supply in all of history. Each American family, in fact, eats better than the families of kings, emperors and pharaohs. We have fruits, vegetables and meat year-round, and we know to cook turkey at a temperature of 170 degrees for three hours or so. Readers, think with me about how much better we have it today.
The Karankawa Indians who lived along our coasts didn’t have Cutter Backwoods mosquito repellent. They smeared alligator grease and fish oil on themselves in a feeble attempt to stave off relentless attacks from the tiny vampires.
One night as my three young children and I stayed in Calvin Marquart’s bay cabin, we didn’t know mosquitos swarmed in by the zillions at dusk. Because we had the windows open, they were audibly abuzz all inside our cabin.
We each got into sleeping bags, and made tiny holes through which to breath. Didn’t work. The mosquitos were all over our noses with their hypodermic needles.
I slid out of my bag and frantically searched the kitchenette for a repellent … anything!
I found an old label-frayed, rusty can of Raid Yard Guard Fogger.
I sprayed it and heard hundreds of parasites falling onto the bare wood flooring. And, fortunately, my three children and I had no allergy to the chemicals in the spray.
Our four noses were spared further damage.
That terrible experience makes me wonder how the Native Americans and their animals survived. They must have dreaded nighttime with a passion
All our ancestors paid an enormous price in pain, suffering and ultimate sacrifice for us to be in this modern setting: The outcome is in the anthem, America the Beautiful:
“O beautiful for spacious skies,
“For amber waves of grain,
“For purple mountain majesties
“Above the fruited plain!
“America! America!
“God shed His grace on thee
“And crown thy good with brotherhood
“From sea to shining sea!”
Appreciating what we have in America and not tripping over the past, we dare not disrespect our ancestors by being disgruntled within the grace that God has shed upon us.
Parting kernel of truth: Don’t stumble over the past, be happy. Rise up and enjoy what contemporary life affords and the love and brotherhood of the Christmas season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.