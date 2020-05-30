It all started with some Phrygians and Parthians, as well as some Cretans and some Medes, plus some Elamites and Cappadocians. The Holy Spirit rushed in violently, with surprising energy and power so that all of these diverse Jewish immigrants in Jerusalem heard in their own native language about the mighty acts of God. Nothing could stop God’s love for the world — not religious authorities, not Roman oppression or brutal crucifixion, not even death itself. God does not turn away from the world but rather continues, through the Spirit, to reach out and surround everyone in God’s loving and forgiving grace.
The Spirit-filled disciples did not use a lofty holy language nor some form of universal language. They spoke so that each could hear in their home tongue, the one they used for telling jokes or for cursing and swearing, the one they used to pray and to dream. The Spirit crossed the usual obstacles that kept them apart so that they all heard in their hearts and felt fully included and valued by the God of welcoming grace. Each different group felt completely included and at home.
But why obscure peoples, like Phrygians and Parthians? Because they are so obscure! The Spirit fills all corners of the world, leaving no one out. The Holy Spirit communicated this powerful message to both mainstream and obscure folks through common, ordinary people from the back-hills of Galilee.
Communicating in native tongues implies a deep respect and appreciation for the other person. It creates a profoundly deep connection with many who might normally get overlooked and left out. We humans rarely take the kind of time and effort required for building such relationships — work that actually never happens without the power and energy of the Spirit. God passed by all barriers, mostly of our own making, to reach across ethnic, cultural, and religious divisions to accomplish this divine mission of love for all the world.
This Spirit drove the disciples beyond themselves into more than just speaking new and strange words. To engage others in their home language means immersing yourself in their culture and heritage, their very way of life, thus validating their personhood as fellow sisters and brothers in the family God. Including others like this is hard work. It’s spiritual work. It means noticing the overlooked and forgotten ones, like Phrygians and Parthians and Cretans and Medes. This kind of work is possible only with the gift of the Spirit that came at Pentecost — and continues to fill our world even today, even when we do not recognize it or even ignore it.
The Spirit does not remove us from this earthy place to float among the clouds. The Spirit leads us to engage more fully the people in this world around us. And we know this Spirit. It has drawn us in, as well. Where have you heard God’s message of saving grace in your own language, in the language of your heart and dreams? How have you been embraced and empowered by none other than the Spirit of the Living God? How have you been driven beyond your familiar, local voices to speak to and listen to someone else, in their own home language?
What about those outside your group or your congregation or your denomination? What are some of the mother tongues spoken and heard around you? Most of us isolate into our own home language and ethnic groups, not realizing that we may violate the call of the Spirit to understand and communicate God’s great works of grace and mercy. We seldom do well at honoring or respecting those different from us, especially those overlooked and often forgotten.
The disciples’ gift of communication did not come for the sake of the disciples. They could not boast of learning a new language or mastering a new translator app. This was not a new marketing plan for future generations. The Spirit came to inspire God’s people — to empower and to drive us — directly into the heart of God’s work to embrace and save the world with grace and mercy.
We face a danger during this time of pandemic greater than the risks to both our public health and our nation’s economy. When we focus on ourselves and compete with outside groups, we risk losing the gift of the Spirit. We forget the simple yet spiritual gifts that we need to thrive, and even just to survive: “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.” (Galatians 5:22-23)
Remember the Phrygians and the Parthians, the Cretans and the Medes. Those who speak other languages and live in other cultures and faith groups. Those who communicate by emojis. Those who can’t speak at all. Come, Holy Spirit! We need you! Help us respect and love one another, as Christ has loved us.
