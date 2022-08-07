Front Page Murder
By Joyce St. Anthony
Crooked Lane
$26.99, hard cover
With her father working as a war correspondent during World War II, Irene Ingram, who has previously written for the The Progress-Herald, a small-town, Pennsylvania newspaper, is filling in as the publication’s editor-in-chief.
Despite a lot of grumbling and dissension about this among male staff members, Irene is determined to do the job and do it well.
Tension among the staff ramps up considerably when the paper’s crime reporter, Moe Bauer is found dead beside his cellar stairs while working on a hot tip concerning a story.
Police Chief Walt Turner is convinced the death was an accident, but that seems absurd when Irene finds a note the reporter had left on her desk, revealing that he was working on a big story involving the hardware store robbery he was covering.
Sam Markowicz, the Jewish store owner in their provincial town has received a terrifying message from a stranger, and the crime reporter believes the merchant is being threatened for what he knows, as well as for who he is.
Irene believes there is even more to the story, and that it has led to Moe’s murder. She and her secretary and close friend, Peggy Reardon, work together to find the killer.
The first in the author’s “Hometown News” series, this story is set in May of 1942, not long after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and the entry of the U.S. as an Allied nation.
It is an era when more and more men are being sent to various branches of service, and women are taking on new roles.
From victory gardens and scrap drives to the rationing of everything from automobile tires to food, everything about day-to-day life in this Pennsylvania town, as well as elsewhere in the country, is changing as the emphasis shifts from the usual routine to the war effort.
This is both a mystery and a historical story, providing a “feel” of the determination of everyday residents in the face of the “home-front” crisis that occurred during the early months of the war.
It was also a reminder of the changes in women’s roles that I had not thought of for years, a change that brought so many women back to the workforce after years of being “just housewives and mothers.”
I thoroughly enjoyed the timing of the story — in my case, for the memories from my long-past childhood -along with the well-written mystery.
The Mad Girls of New York
By Maya Rodale
Berkley Publishers
$17, trade paperback
Billed as the first in the Nellie Bly series, this is the story of a young, female, New York reporter, who arranged to be committed to an insane asylum in order to show the world the horror of the conditions that existed there.
Rodale tells the stories of some of these supposed madwomen, many of whom were merely in the way of someone’s plans, and had been committed to a “madhouse” to be shoved aside.
At its root, this is the story of a woman who was determined to pursue a career dominated by men, and the lengths to which she was prepared to go in order to achieve her goal.
This is fiction based on fact, covering an age when men not only held all the cards, but played them against women they deemed “inconvenient” to the goals of those who did.
As a woman who has spent her own life as a writer and editor for local newspapers, I was particularly interested in this fictionalized account of one of my best-known predecessors.
Nellie Bly refused to be relegated to the only newspaper jobs then available to women — that of writing stories for the Society page, news featuring weddings, marital engagements, club meetings, and tea parties.
My hat (if I wore one) would be off to her and her cohorts.
Weather Girl
By Rachel Lynn Solomon
Jove
$14, trade paperback
Ari Abrams has always been fascinated by the weather, and she loves almost everything about her job as a TV meteorologist, but her boss, legendary Seattle weather woman Torrance Hale, is too distracted by her tempestuous relationship with her ex-husband, the station’s news director, to give Ari the mentorship she wants.
As a result, Ari turns to sweet but reserved sports reporter Russell Barringer, teaming up with him after a holiday party, in the hope of bringing their bosses together.
Between secret gifts and double dates, they work toward this goal, but their well-meaning meddling backfires when the real chemistry builds between Ari and Russell.
It’s a light romance novel with characters whose interaction I enjoyed.
