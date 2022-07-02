The stress of medical costs piling up and the lists of never-ending doctor appointments can be daunting to those facing such difficulties, but relief is available in the form of ground transportation provided by very special volunteers.
The Houston Ground Angels is a nonprofit organization formed in 2000 that provides complimentary medical ground transportation from area airports and for local residents receiving specialized medical treatment in the Texas Medical Center.
“Everybody that we serve is fighting for their life, for the life of their child or their loved one. They are literally fighting for their lives,” Executive Director Rebecca Maitland said.
Passengers include those traveling from out of town via the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport near Angleton and those within the county and Greater Houston who need assistance in making it to their appointments.
“We have two groups of people that we help,” Maitland said. “We help those that are flying in because, where they live, they don’t have access to the kind of care they need. And then we also help people that live locally.”
The organization provides transportation from other airports as well, including Bush Intercontinental, Hobby, Pearland, Manvel, South Houston and West Houston. They have about 20 locations from which they travel. They are partnered with Dow out of the Brazoria County airport and many others with no cost to the patient, she said.
The stories their patients share are impactful and memorable, Maitland said.
“I talk to these patients every day. And I hear these stories,” she said. “I mean, we did not know how well we are blessed. If you can afford an Uber, you are extremely blessed in the world that I live in. Because the patients that call, they really did not have any other options.”
The concept for Ground Angels was born when founder Kathy Broussard, a private pilot who often volunteered to fly medical patients to the area, had a patient who canceled her flight because she could not afford the ground transportation. Broussard decided that should never be an issue, and she began the organization. Since then, volunteers have conducted about 41,000 missions.
It takes understanding the patient’s needs and struggles to give your time and resources as a volunteer in this way, Barbara Oxsheer Garrett said.
“My husband is undergoing cancer treatments and we go a lot,” Garrett said. “I guess I just realize it’s very difficult for people coming into a strange town that they don’t know and they’re under a lot of stress to begin with their illness, and it’s a very rewarding experience to do something so minimal and get so much appreciation from people.”
The volunteers often hear patients’ stories during the rides, and that gives the mission more purpose.
“It really kind of puts your life in perspective. You think you have problems but then you meet these courageous people, and you think, ‘my life is simple compared to this,’” volunteer Michelle Flaniken said.
More volunteers are always welcome.
The registration portal is easy to navigate on the Houston Ground Angels website, volunteers said. One can choose preferred sites from which to pick up, and designate times and dates they are available as missions come up in the system.
The system is equally accessible and easy for patients needing to request a ride.
“We don’t ask anybody anything, any questions. If they contact us for ground transportation, we feel like they have a need. So we try and fill it, but they don’t have to qualify,” Maitland said. “They just need to go online and fill out a request for transportation and it’s a very short form. It takes like one minute — name, cell phone number, where are you going, where do you want to be picked up and what time. So it’s very brief. So we just feel like if people need us, they know we’re there for them.”
There are 35 volunteers who are taking missions, with patients needing rides every single day, Maitland said.
The nonprofit has been writing grants and getting donations for gas cards to help the volunteers cover fuel costs.
To donate, volunteer or request transportation with the organization, go to groundangels.org or call 832-301-2816.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.