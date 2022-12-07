First of all I would like to remind you of what was happening on this date of Dec. 7,1941. We were being attacked in the United States.
We will forever remember that day as the day we suffered an attack on the United States by the Japanese Navy who flew in on a quiet Sunday morning.
It happened in Pearl Harbor killing many more than two thousand Americans. Ask your young kids if they know about this.
When I was talked into substituting for a teacher in Brazoswood High School, (one of the biggest mistakes I ever made) I wrote this date on the blackboard. As the kids entered the classroom they looked at the date.
When the dust settled I asked them if any of them knew what this date stood for. Well, little did I know that no one knew what a significant date that was. One girl said, “Well Mizz, (I couldn’t get them to call me Mrs. Crawford), I would guess it has to do with a war; that’s why we always have a date.” You may not be as appalled as I was and still am.
I don’t think of those men as a number, but I think of them as someone’s family that would never be coming home. Like the country song says, “This may not mean much to you, but it does to me.”
I would like to thank all of our brave service men and women who serve in the armed forces on our behalf. I can never get the picture of those men who landed on Omaha Beach bravely storming that beach that day and how horrible it was. And to think our young people don’t know about this. I also think this is a shame. We talked about that day. The kids told me that was a movie that had recently played in the theaters. Saving Private Ryan. You can feel free to write to tell me if you think I’m wrong. But, as they say, “history repeats itself.” If we don’t know what happened in our past we are most likely going to repeat it over and over and over. Not that will stop it, because we seem to be too stupid not to realize this.
Now, that I have whetted your appetite for food let’s do it. But, this is not going to be about a recipe, but something you need to clip and save. It is very much food related. It comes from one of the best cooks, and the author of many cookbooks; Marlyn Monette. I could have used this many times when I was cooking.
Quick Substitutions:
For 1 cup cake flour, use 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour.
For self-rising flour, use 1 cup all-purpose flour plus 1/2 teaspoon salt plus 1 teaspoon baking powder.
For 1 tablespoon cornstarch, use 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour.
For 1 teaspoon baking powder use, 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar plus 1/4 teaspoon baking soda.
For 1 package active dry yeast, use 1 cake compressed yeast.
For 1 cup sugar, use 1 cup packed brown sugar or 2 cups sifted powdered sugar.
For 1 cup powdered sugar, use 1 cup granulated sugar plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch.
For 1/4 cup fine dry bread crumbs, use 3/4 cup soft bread crumbs, or 1/4 cup cracker crumbs, or 1/4 cup cornflake crumbs.
For 1 cup whipping cream, whipped, use 2 cups whipped dessert topping.
For 1 cup honey, use 1-1/4 cups sugar plus 1/4 cup water.
For 1 cup corn syrup, use 1 cup sugar plus 1/4 cup water.
For 1 square unsweetened chocolate, use 3 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder plus 1 tablespoon shortening or cooking oil.
For 1 cup buttermilk, use 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar plus whole milk to make 1 cup (let stand a few minutes before using.)
For 1 cup whole milk, use 1/2 cup evaporated milk plus 1/2 cup water.
For 1 cup light cream, use 1 tablespoon melted butter plus enough milk to make 1 cup.
For 1 cup sour cream, use 8-ounces plain yogurt.
For 2 cups tomato sauce, use 3/4 cup tomato paste plus 1 cup water.
For 1 cup tomato juice, use 1/2 cup tomato sauce plus 1/2 cup water.
For 1 small chopped onion, use 1 teaspoon onion powder or 1 tablespoon dried minced onion.
For 1 teaspoon dry mustard, use 1 tablespoon prepared mustard.
For 1 tablespoon fresh herbs, use 1 teaspoon dried equivalents.
I hope these substitutions will help you out in a bind. I know they sure would have helped me. I didn’t have sense enough to think of substitutions. I would just either run to the store, give up, or make something else.
Be sure to clip this out. You never know when you just might need it! Have a great rest of the week. Stay safe and well. And like I always say…laugh. See ya’ Sunday!
