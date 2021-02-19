Editor's note: Since this story printed in advance, the concert has been postponed because of electrical issues at the church. It will be rescheduled, likely for next month.
ROSHARON
Warmer forecasts are expected for the weekend, and as far as David Hancock is concerned, Sunday will be a great night for gospel music.
“The Hoppers are known as America’s favorite family of gospel music,” he said.
Hancock, a local resident and promoter of gospel music, has brought the Hoppers to the Brazosport area several times, he said.
“So the people down here in this area, they know who the Hoppers are,” Hancock said. “‘Hopper’s’ a big, big name. Big draw — people love them; they love their songs.”
The Hopper family — first generation Claude and Connie Hopper, second generation Dean Hopper, his wife Kim and his brother Michael, and third generation, Dean and Kim’s daughter Karlye — will sing at 5 p.m. Sunday at Southview Baptist Church, 23003 South Highway 288.
“Texas folks treat us wonderfully and we love Texas, so we’re very excited,” Dean Hopper said. “Very happy to be coming back.”
No tickets are required; instead, the church will take up a love offering, Hancock said.
“We want to get the Gospel to as many people as we can because it’s a domino effect,” he said. “Those people will hopefully go out and tell other people about it.”
Concert dates have been a struggle over the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while in normal circumstances, the Hopper family travels all over the country and beyond, Dean Hopper said.
“There’s six of our family members that travel and sing, and we have a couple of others that help facilitate what we do, so we’ll be there with hopefully all of our smiles on and ready to sing the songs the people are expecting to hear,” he said.
Several songs they’ll incorporate into the concert are “I’ve Come Too Far To Look Back,” and “Jerusalem,” which was written in the early 2000s and originally pitched to Kim Hopper as a track for her solo album, Hopper said.
“Most of these big songs are written by special writers that have written great music over the years, and we were fortunate enough to get a few of them,” he said.
As a gospel group, the Hoppers began in 1957 when Dean’s dad Claude and his brothers began singing locally, Dean said. Connie joined a couple of years later after Claude asked very quickly, while she waited at a stoplight in town, if she would consider playing piano for him and his brothers.
“A couple years after that they got married and started having a family,” Dean Hopper said. “It’s always been a family thing, even though we’ve had some great, great people who’ve come through.”
His parents will celebrate 60 years of marriage in April, and the Hoppers are celebrating 64 years of touring, Dean said. Through it all, they’ve remained a family, which is something he’d like concertgoers to take away.
“A lot of families don’t have relationships or they don’t spend time,” he said. “I know we work together but also we live together when we’re on the road two to three, four days a week, you’re in a coach traveling … and you’ve got three generations.”
He’d also like for people to take away a sense of hope.
“God is a God of hope,” Dean said. “He’s a God of second chance. He is a God of preparing a place for our family as we travel … wherever we are, know that He can meet with us and the people.”
