We all have sheets we just love don’t we. I had two pair of sheets that I just loved. Well, now I don’t have those anymore. So, that meant I had to resort to some others that I’m not so fond of.
One morning while stretching like a cat, my leg went through the top sheet. So, there we go, into the four-legged baby pile of sheets it goes. Bentley doesn’t care if he sleeps on “old comfortable, color coordinated with the duvet and millions of pillows” sheets. Now, for the second pair of sheets that I just loved.
I started to pull the top sheet up by the hem and you know what happened. So Bentley inherits some more sheets.
Now, I’m left with all those pillow cases in various sizes. Anybody have any idea what one does with those?
n n n
After Linda received her copy of the 9/11 column, she sent me this. It’s amazing how much we think alike. We are either, psychedelic, psycho or psychic. Or maybe a little of all of them. I kinda think I am. The “this” I’m talking about is the Lemon Basil Butter Chicken Skillet dinner that was in the 9/11 column. Try saying that three times.
Hi Gin, Oh my goodness. Right now I got your column, and in the oven is nearly the same pan of chicken parts roasting. I’m making it for supper and it smells so good.
Last week Becky sent a picture of liver and onions that John was making. Got me to craving liver. I absolutely love it.
But what my cravings developed into was a memory of chopped chicken liver. When I worked in New York City I ate so many chopped liver sandwiches at the great delis there. So off to the store I went for chicken livers. I made a nice bowl full and it was the most heavenly thing. And I did not have to share it with anybody. Everyone said “yuck,” but I enjoyed every bite.
Linda before I finish writing what else you had to say…totally unrelated to chicken liver, I have to say this about that. I too love liver. I love my chicken livers washed, salted, tossed in flour, and fried. And beef liver smothered in onions and gravy. If I wasn’t so worsefully lazy I would make me some. The only person around here to share with is Bentley, and he isn’t getting people food. No guilt feelings here about that. I keep telling him it’s for his own good. He ain’t buying it however. Oh well. The rest of the story from Linda.
Re: The wrinkle cream, I am still using it. Nobody has rushed up to me to say how amazing my skin looks…..
Well Linda, you won’t believe this, but the same thing here. Maybe it’s because we didn’t really need it in the first place. Maybe, just maybe, we were beautiful women that just didn’t need any more “beautifying.” I think maybe I might add one more word to that other list of things I said we were, and that would be, “DELUSIONAL.” At least for me.
If you have a snickerdoodle chef in your family like we did, (Cheryl) here is something new they can whip up with this snickerdoodle over the top recipe from Pillsbury. Let’s see if Linda has something like this in her oven right now too.
n n n
Snickerdoodle-Apple Cream Cheese Bars
Ingredients:
Cinnamon-Sugar:
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Bars:
2 cups peeled, cored coarsely chopped apples (2 medium)
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 roll (16.5-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Dough
1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 egg
Directions:
Heat oven to 350-degrees. Line 8-inch square pan with foil, allowing some to hang over edges of pan.
In small bowl, mix 1/2 teaspoon sugar and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon until well blended. Set aside.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook apples, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon over medium-high heat 4 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until apples are crisp-tender. Remove from heat; cool 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in medium bowl, break up cookie dough. Add remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon; mix with spoon, or knead with hands until well blended. Reserve 1/2 cup of the cookie dough. Press remaining dough in pan.
In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, remaining 1/2 cup sugar, the flour and egg with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Pour evenly over cookie dough.
Spoon cooled apple mixture evenly over cream cheese mixture. Crumble and sprinkle reserved ½ cup dough over apples. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture.
Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until deep golden brown and firm to the touch. Cool on cooling rack 30 minutes. Refrigerate at least two hours until well chilled. Using foil to lift, remove bars from pan, and peel foil away. Cut into 4 rows by 4 rows. Store covered in refrigerator.
Tips: Use your favorite variety of baking apple in this recipe, including Braeburn, Granny Smith or Honeycrisp.
Line the pan with foil to remove and cut bars more easily.
You can use a glass or metal baking pan for this recipe, though we prefer one with straight sides so every bar bakes into a similar shape.
Store leftover bars covered in refrigerator.
The sun is shining and the pool is calling my name. Sunscreen and bathing suit, and I’m all in. The water is a cool refreshing 87 degrees after all the rain….perfect. Stay safe and remember to laugh. We missed you at Los Paisas last night (Thursday). We had lots of laughs. See you there next Thursday night. Music and dancing, eating, and laughs.
