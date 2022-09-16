Fun is on the horizon for bird lovers and conservationists who enjoy following the path of the ruby throated hummingbird.
The migrational patterns of birds in Brazoria County is something that often attracts conservationists, researchers, and photographers to the area, and the Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza, hosted by the Gulf Coast Observatory in Lake Jackson offers visitors a glimpse into what the conservatory does.
“It’s the celebration of the migration of the ruby throated hummingbirds coming through our area,” Observatory Education and Outreach Manager Celeste Silling said. “Kind of the focal point of the event is that we will be catching hummingbirds and banding them for our research.”
Visitors get the chance to observe the banding and learn more about the birds throughout the day.
“It’s a little aluminum lightweight band that you put on the leg of the bird. It doesn’t hurt them and each band has a unique number, kind of like a social security number,” Silling said. “We put that number in a database and if the bird is ever caught again, or seen again, somebody can look up the number, and we’re able to track where the bird is. We can track how long they’re living, what pathways they’re taking for migration, how the population is doing — it’s pretty interesting.”
Visitors will also have the opportunity to safely participate in the banding process, gaining a one-of-a-kind educational experience as well as walking away with something of their own.
“People can come and watch us do that and learn more about birds and our research and they also have the opportunity to symbolically adopt a hummingbird. They would get a little certificate that says the band number of their hummingbird, and they might get to hold the hummingbird. It’s really fun.”
It’s an event for all ages. Along with the banding experiences the observatory offers other activities throughout the day, giving young kids and adults alike something to enjoy during the xtravaganza.
“We also will have kids activities, a plant sale in our store as well as the nature store, some guest speakers, good food and all-around fun stuff,” Silling said.
Tickets are $5 for adults upon entry. Kids ages 12 and younger get in free. The Xtravaganza will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday as well as on Sept. 24 at the observatory, 299 W. Highway 332.
“We are a nonprofit, we do avian bird conservation and research and so tickets sales and stuff go into our conservation work,” Silling said. “I think that if they sit down and watch the banding, they’ll learn a lot about hummingbirds, and about bird migration and how we research birds. I also hope that it’s a fun family outdoors event for people to come and just have a good time at.”
