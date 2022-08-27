A bout 20 ladies in Alvin are working together to help make children smile with handmade dolls.
The Giving Doll organization is a nationwide organization with Texas’ only chapter being in Alvin, The group of women work two days a week all day to make the dolls in hopes of helping kids through tough situations.
“The kiddos do seem pretty happy with them and that means a lot to us,” Alvin chapter chairwoman Linn Hazley said. “We’re not here to get our backs patted. We’re just here to do what we can to make a bad situation a little bit better.”
The Giving Doll is focused on helping kids deal with hard times in their life and has been for almost 20 years. Based in Ohio, the non-profit organization has worked to make thousands of dolls for kids.
“There’s 12 chapters in the United States that makes Giving Dolls,” Hazley said. “It’s for children that are facing a crisis, whether it’s health, accident, a family situation, it’s a broken arm, one of the parents is deployed, it can just put a smile on a child’s face.”
Hazley, the now Alvin chapter chairwoman heard about the mission and discovered upon attempting to join that Texas did not contain a Giving Doll chapter, so she took it upon herself to start one in 2018. Starting from only a few members it has evolved to be something more.
“January (we had) a team of four people or three other people came to my house, and we talked about it one day. And the next week, they brought their sewing machines, and we got started,” Hazley said. “We did our first delivery of dolls to Texas Children’s in March of ‘18. And then from there, it just grew. We now have 20 people.”
Originally holding the doll making process at her own house, Hazley realized that as the organization grew, they had grown out of her house and needed a new workplace.
“We started out meeting at my house, and one day I posted some pictures on Facebook. I had a table set up in the den, my dining room table was full and the kitchen table, with four TV trays set up, I had a card table in the kitchen, all full,” Hazley said. “One of the pastors at my church said, we’d all like for you to come up here to do that. So we have a whole fellowship hall every Thursday and it’s just been such a blessing to be able to do that.”
In the beginning it took each member about 35 hours to craft one giving doll at a time but, in the process of growing, the chapter has developed an efficient system to allow for more dolls to be made at a time.
“Somebody sews up the bodies, then they go to another table where they’re stuffing the dolls bodies. Then they go to a table where some other ladies are stitching up the holes and arms and legs and the body. Then it goes to the hairdresser’s where they put the hair on the doll. And then after that, it goes to the lady that dresses the dolls. When we’ve got one, we’ve got like a conveyor belt going. It goes a little bit faster than just one person,” Hazley said.
In the process of creating the dolls, the ladies pray over the dolls to add extra love to the creation hoping to add a little more support to those receiving the dolls that need it.
“We just got back from Uvalde last week. We delivered 162 to give out. Our contact was in charge of all donations and so we talked to her quite a bit and she gave us each of the victims that died. She gave us how many siblings or children that they had,” Hazley said. “We put how many brothers and sisters they had, we put those in their family bag, plus an extra one for the mama and then we delivered those last week.”
Most of the dolls created by the Alvin group are hand delivered to the families or children giving the ladies a first hand glimpse into the experience of the children.
“It was very humbling to be there to deliver those dolls to the children,” Darlene Balkum said.
“The children are so happy, they’re in bad situations and they are so happy to get something that they own that belongs to them.”
Since their founding, the Alvin chapter has made just over a thousand dolls to be given out to children, something that they are very proud of and are excited to celebrate.
“September 29, we’re going to have a celebration that we have reached our 1,000 goal. And we’ve got a little girl lined up that is going to be there with her family, and we’re going to present her with the 1000th doll. Even though we surpass that goal, you know, we’re, we’re gonna have a lunch to celebrate what we’ve done,” Hazley said.
The Giving Doll is a non-profit organization and the chapter finds ways to raise funds to continue making their dolls. One of the ways they do so is by sewing other items to be sold such as pillow cases. The chapter also works with a local quilting guild to receive small quilts to go with the dolls. Donations are also a very large part of keeping the organization going.
“It’s just been amazing, especially when we first started out, we didn’t know where we’re gonna get another box of stuffing, how we’re gonna pay for it, except out of our pockets, and all of a sudden, there would be a donation in the mail,” Hazley said. “It’s just been amazing how many donors there are.”
For more information contact Chairwoman Lin Hazley 281-797-6842 or Darlene Balkum 281-331-7421.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.