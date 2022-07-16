Building on the current popularity of food trucks, one local church took the concept and used it for the theme of its annual vacation Bible school.
“We traditionally have fed kids dinner and have done an evening VBS, so when the food truck party one (idea) kind of came about, well, there’s an easy tie-in right there,” said Anna Galbreath, new Children’s Ministry director at First United Methodist Church of Lake Jackson. “Picking a theme going about God’s provision and trying to provide some kind of food or relief for the community, bringing kids in and feeding them was pretty special — I thought it lined up pretty well.”
This is Galbreath’s first year coordinating the big event for her ministry, but she believes the food truck theme and God’s provision go hand in hand.
“They’re doing all the Bible stories that are food-based,” she said. “Today is manna. So manna from heaven and Jesus feeding 5,000 will be another night. Daniel eating the good stuff. So it’s all tied kind of around food and God providing what we need.”
The church and volunteers provide a meal for the kids as the beginning activity each night. It was an important aspect of the program as many kids go without a meal, 19-year-old volunteer Noah Hankinson said.
It’s a great way to show kids that Jesus loves them and he will provide, he said.
Activities for the kids included drama or Bible stories, science and crafts, recreation and music. The classes are open to pre-k through fourth-grade students, volunteer Kimberly Bowers said.
The kids get to interact and enjoy the faith-based activities.
He’s been attending VBS for several years and just loves anything that does good with Christianity, fourth grader Wyatt Hall said.
“You get to learn about God and make a lot of friends,” second grader, McKenna Cravey said.
Although the meals are not provided by actual food trucks, the kids did have the treat of an actual ice cream truck coming Thursday.
The program also has an initiative to provide blessing bags and increase the theme of provision throughout the community. The students and their families have been encouraged to donate items such as snacks, water and other items for families to give out to someone in need.
“I hope that they take with them that God provides everything that they need. And with that provision, we can help provide for others,” Galbreath said.
