ANGLETON
Playing video games is not always a complete waste of time as two recently graduated Angleton High School students proved. They placed in the top 10 at the National Leadership and Skills Conference this summer in Atlanta.
Identical 18-year-old twins Brendan and Dillan McConkey earned sixth place in the Interactive Application and Video Game Development category at the Skills USA National competition in June.
“We entered into interactive application and game development for Skills USA,” Brendan McConkey said. “Basically, it’s a competition where you have a series of written tests and you also have an interview. And then, of course, you have an interactive piece of software like a game that you’ve made that they judge you, and they judge you on all three of those.”
The duo won first place at the state competition, which gave them the opportunity to compete at the national level, where they each received a Skill Point Certificate for their work.
The Skill Point Certificate represents demonstrated workplace readiness in the student’s occupational specialty, according to the Skills USA organization.
SkillsUSA is all about job readiness and job preparedness, and a big part is the interview, like the job application, Brendan McConkey said.
Along with the opportunity to travel out of state for the contest and developing lifelong skills, the pair were introduced to major names in the gaming industry at the national event.
“We met people who are in the industry and we talked to the people who were in the video game development industry who make games — big games — like Epic Games. We talked to them. That was our judge,” Dillan McConkey said.
They think the skills they learned will help them with jobs in the future, they said.
They were judged based on their game with their job resumes, which they sent to the judges before the in-person interviews took place at nationals.
“It was a little nerve-wracking, I will be honest. So they played your games already,” Brendan McConkey said. “At this point, you send them a copy and they usually go over some of the things they saw. They ask you about the development, they ask you basically, overall, how it went making it, who you are, why you decided to do a game.”
The game they designed was a simulation of a Soviet World War II fighter where players would work to put together and repair the various parts of the plane, they said.
The two disagree on the degree of work that had to be done.
Brendan McConkey said the work was easy but took a lot of time while Dillan said it was pretty complex since it was a game with about 300 parts for the aircraft and engine.
Brendan McConkey had entered the same category last year without his brother. Dillan competed in the animation and games category instead. The two decided to pair up this year and it worked out for them, they said.
At state they competed against 10 teams, and at nationals, there were about 20 or 30 teams in the competition, they said.
“It was pretty scary. A lot of them were very good and even one was on Steam, which is a big game-selling kind of establishment,” Dillan McConkey said. “It was kind of nerve-wracking to see that you just have this little game that you made. You’re hoping that it could go up against this.”
Brendan McConkey will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, for flight school where he plans to become a pilot and Dillan McConkey will go to Texas A&M University-Galveston for marine biology. Creating games will remain a hobby for him, he said.
The two are happy about their national win, they said.
“It was definitely more than I was expecting,” Brendan McConkey said. “I didn’t even expect to win at state. We did, and we went over to nationals. And I still didn’t expect to get top 10. I got sixth and that was pretty impressive for me.”
