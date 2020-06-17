Shouts out love and congratulations to Avery Helms Jr., Jaylene Ford, Celeste Johnson and to all the sensational college and high school graduates of 2020 in Brazoria, Matagorda, Harris, Fort Bend and every county in our nation.
We know each of you have encountered countless unscheduled events in your lives, yet these obstacles may result in greater blessings than you have anticipated. Sometimes we must learn to be flexible and calmly trust God to lead us down the path of life only to be drawn closer to Him.
Our prayer is the peace of God will rule your lives in abundance as you embark upon future goals. Continue to run the race before you, strong and brave to face life’s challenges — looking only to Jesus as you onward bound. Our prayer to you is God’s abiding light of love will continue to embrace you.
“Trust in the lord with all your heart and lean not to your own understanding, in all your ways, acknowledge God and He will direct your path.” Proverbs 3:5-6
Shouts of love, get-well prayers and birthday blessings to a devout and dedicated servant of God on his 92nd birthday, Deacon Tommy Hendricks. Deacon Hendricks is the founder of the Sweeny District Willing Workers, a community activist and the patriarch and “Rock of Gibraltar” at the Greater Mt. Zion Church, where Elder Roland K. Hendricks is the anointed angel of the house.
We hold you in high regard and we possess sincere gratitude for all of your endeavors to make our families, our youth, our churches and our communities so beautiful with your overflowing compassionate, encouraging spirit. We extend prayers of good health and blessings your way. May the mind of Christ continue to live in you from day to day by His love controlling all that you do and say.
“The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord.” Psalm 37:23
Shouts of everlasting admiration and gratitude to the Charlie Brown Scholarship Committee. The George Washing Carver alumni, The Sweeny District Willing Workers, Brazoria Men and Women of Action, the Lanier Alumni Association and all organizations and individual philanthropists who have united hand in hand to monetarily assist our youth to further their educational goals. Behind each financial blessing is the power given to you by God and these organizations to encourage each of you to persevere and make a difference in our world.
Know that there is power in your uniqueness, your voice, your vote and your power to change the world. I cannot do what you can do, and you cannot do what I can do, but together we can do great things. The crown is yours, handed to you by generations of tireless and tenacious ancestors whose shoulders you stand upon. We admonish you to put your crowns on and wear them with dignity and distinction and give the world all you have.
In your quest to give the world all you have, don’t forget to reach back, help others, give honor and respect to the bridges that crossed you over and above all give God all the Glory and the praise for the great things He has done in your lives.
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11
