Marriage Can Be Mischief
By Amanda Flower
Kensington
$8.99, paperback
The third in Amanda Flowers’ cozy mystery series featuring Amish matchmakers, this one is set in Harvest, Ohio, where Millie Fisher has returned after an absence of several years spent caring for family members elsewhere.
Millie is a quiltmaker whose avocation appears to be matchmaking, and she has several happy couples to attest to her abilities to sense which hopeful young lady and bashful (or not) swain will make a happy couple.
More recently, though, she has picked up another avocation — that of sniffing out incidents of murder, whether in the distant past or more recent times, with this book chronicling her third and most recent such endeavor of that kind.
Despite their many differences, both women are unpredictable and humorous, making this a book that is both fast and fun to read, and quickly dispelling my original qualms about the timing of the murder involved.
As retirees and close friends whose lives and beliefs are far apart, the principal characters of Millie Fisher and Lois Henry are well-enough drawn to remind most readers of people they actually know.
Both women love solving mysteries, and their long-time friendship has somehow turned into a joint effort to help law enforcement come up with the solution to a couple of knotty cases.
In this one, a murder victim’s remains, which have been found near a ravine in the vicinity of a DNA test site, are believed to be those of a woman who was abused by her husband.
Any reader who is acquainted with this author’s previous books will know that humor as well as a mystery that is well explained can be found in her books.
She’s one of my favorite cozy mystery authors, and as usual, I thoroughly enjoyed it.
The Sign of Death
By Callie Hutton
Crooked Lane Books
$26.99, hard cover
Second in the Victorian Book Club Mystery series, this is a book I might well have missed, and I am certainly glad that I didn’t, because it was chosen in a long time.
With Viscount William Worthington as the main suspect in a murder investigation, he and his wife, Lady Àmy, have little choice but to look into the death of Mr. Harding, their man of business, about whom they have recently begun to suspect is disloyal.
I did feel that William has to be considered partially to blame for the whole mess. Who, with an iota of good sense, would have trusted a virtual stranger to handle his fortune with little to no oversight of his illicit activities.
Actually, William and Amy aren’t the only ones on Harding’s trail, as various other members of society are also entertaining questions about some of his recent actions.
Even so, with police breathing down William’s neck with questions, he and his wife realize that it would be prudent for them to find the real murderer of the man they had come to believe was untrustworthy. In the process, they discover that they weren’t the only ones who believed he was disloyal.
Although her success is unknown even to close friends, Lady Amy is actually a popular author of mysteries written under a pen name. Now, though, she is faced with an ultimatum by her publisher, who wants her to reveal her authorship and appear at a Bath book festival.
Since this would greatly displease her father, who doesn’t want such publicity about someone in his exalted family, she relies in great part upon William, who has helped her keep her secret.
With his help, she manages to utilize considerable ingenuity in her efforts to keep her talents and hard work a private matter. With parents on either side of the love match pushing with great determination for marriage, it becomes increasingly difficult for the two of them to follow their own decision.
A number of the book’s characters had good reason to welcome Harding’s death, but the police have focused from the beginning on William, seemingly ignoring the many enemies acquired through victim’s numerous misdeeds, including a blackmailing scheme, to believe what they will.
It’s a cozy mystery that offers a story entertaining enough to be readable, but nothing really outstanding, particularly from this writer, whose work is usually top-notch.
It’s a quick read, in which readers will find both humor and details that are sure to spark the imagination of those who enjoys a story about a bygone era.
