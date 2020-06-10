Editor’s note: With the weekly listing of Shout Outs being retired, we invited Clara Johnson of Brazoria to continue contributing her items each Wednesday. Anyone who has an item they would like her to include can email them to community@thefacts.com.
Shouts of endearment and congratulations to the George Washington Carver Class of 1966 of Sweeny who held their 54th class reunion by way of telecommunications.
The 17 class members represented included renowned sports figures, nurses, teachers, a prolific opera singer, ministers, entrepreneurs, retirees from Dow Chemical, the military and postal service. All are exceptional men and women made of an interwoven fabric of genuine love for God and humankind.
We salute those in attendance: JD Green, the Rev. Arthur Jeffery, John H. Johnson, James Tolbert, Rev. Jeremiah Woodard, Clara Bowers, Charlie Caldwell, Minnie Chambers, Donna R. Ellis, Shirley Ford, Frances Griffin, Jessie Helm, Barbara Holland, Melba L. Hosey, Annie Mack, Sarah Rice and Shirley Rogers. We further salute those in absentia: Jessie R. Bess, Milton Crockwell, George Higgins, Johnny Wright, Margaret August, Ellegra Brown, Willie Fletcher, Deliah Phillips and Pat Ware.
To the class of 1966, stay strong and strengthened because you stand tall and exemplify to the world that your lives, like branches of a tree, have grown in different directions, but your roots are deep and remain as one. God’s blessings and favor rest upon each of you. “How good and how pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.” Psalm 133:1
Shouts of love and congratulatory well-wishes to Pastor L.C. Dews and First Lady Willie Dews on another year of spreading unlimited seeds of benevolence and divine exhortation in the lives of your parishioners at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, your communities, counties and for just being a significant influence upon our nation.
Shouts of admiration to Lizz Bates, deacons, members, coordinators, Mayor Roger Shugart, VFW, first responders, pastors, Brazoria and Matagorda County Cancer Assistant Program, Martin Luther King Celebration Committee members, George Washington Carver Alumni Association, O.H. Herman Alumni and countless participants who manifested such a beautiful drive-by parade held in honor of two of God’s worthy vessels.
We highly respect and esteem Pastor and Sister Dews in that you have always “worked for a cause and not for applause. You have always lived your lives to express and not to impress, and you never strive to make your presence noticed, but have always made you absence felt.” Our prayer is that God will continue to smile upon you and grant you His favor. “For the eyes of the LORD range throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to Him.” 2 Chronicles 16:19
Loretha Edison
Shouts of peace, protection and joy for Nell, a medical first responder, who was a stranger to me and my walking friend, Shelida. On June 1, Nell was on her way to work but was led to stop as we were ending our daily morning walk around GMZ church. She sees us walking daily, but that Monday she trusted and wanted to agree with us in prayer for more love, peace and unity in our nation and world. We agreed in prayer and all agreed it starts with each of us. Love, peace and unity.
John and Johnny Corder Jr.
Dear Ms. Clara Johnson,
Congratulations for being chosen to “Shout out” for we citizens. I always look for your several Shouts first in The Facts about the Christians you so preciously pray for. Johnny from the Work Center and I enjoy seeing you at A&D Doughnuts, except we haven’t been there for a few months because of the virus. I’ve told Johnny about your being selected to represent citizens in praise and prayers. He is pleased, too. God bless you.
Shirley Farrington
Shout out congratulations to all of the 2020 graduates. Especially double honor to my cousin Valiery Harris for completing high school and college. God bless you as you you continue your education. Much love.
