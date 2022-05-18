Summer is here folks! Finally I get to use the (money pit) pool.
I have been working with Bentley to get in with me. So far we have made a little progress. I hold him and he pretends to swim. Those little feet were paddling frantically the first time.
Then I had a brain storm. That happens once in a while. I put him on my float. I stayed in the water and kept my hand on him. Finally, he relaxed and enjoyed the ride. Then I pushed the float by the edge so he could disembark his barge. It took him awhile to realize he could just step on the deck. Later, I had the float by the edge and coaxed him on it … like who’d have thought it? He got right on.
He is a smart boy. Maybe I’ll have him swimming in no time. I hope so, anyway. And if he doesn’t, I sure don’t mind pushing him around on his barge, so to speak. After all, he is royalty.
And yes, I am using sunscreen. I found some that is 30 SPF and allows you to tan. Of course, the tan is in the spray. Whatever, I’m looking like a California girl. But, very glad to look that way in the great state of Texas. And loving the money pit.
These recipes are from Pillsbury using ground beef. I bought a roast the other day and paid 20-something dollars for it. It made several meals for me, but I then turned to the ground beef. Then I left the store and filled up my car with gas. Then I needed a blood-pressure pill.
Mexican Pasta Skillet
Ingredients
1 pound extra-lean ground beef
1 jar Old El Paso Thick’ n Chunky mild salsa
1 cup Muir Glen organic tomato sauce
1 1/2 cups water
2 cups uncooked regular or multigrain elbow macaroni, about 8 ounces
1 cup frozen corn
1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
In 12-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain.
Stir in salsa, tomato sauce and water. Heat to boiling. Stir in macaroni and corn. Reduce heat. Cover; simmer 12 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until macaroni is tender.
Sprinkle with cheese. Remove from heat; let stand covered 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Tips: We’ve replaced ingredients with great-tasting alternatives to create better-for-you recipes that are just as yummy as the original.
Lean ground turkey can be used instead of the ground beef, if you like.
Toss a crisp green salad with your favorite reduced-fat dressing and serve it with this family-style skillet meat. Fresh fruit makes a perfect dessert.
Comment: I used a medium-hot salsa along with a packet of fajita seasoning, which really spiced it up. Very good.
Ground Beef Totchos
Ingredients
2 bags Cascadian Farm Spud Puppies organic frozen potatoes
1/2 pound lean ground beef
1/2 package old El Paso taco seasoning mix (about 2 tablespoons)
3 tablespoons water
1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
1 cup Old El Paso Thick’ n Chunky salsa
Shredded lettuce
Sour cream
Guacamole, if desired
Directions
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line cookie sheet with sides with foil or cooking parchment paper. Place frozen potatoes on cookie sheet. Bake as directed on bag.
Meanwhile, in 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Add taco seasoning mix and water. Cook about 2 minutes or until hot.
Sprinkle potatoes with beef mixture and cheese. Bake 3 to 5 minutes longer or just until cheese is melted. Top with remaining ingredients.
Tip: Swap out the ground beef for a can of drained, rinsed black beans for a vegetarian twist.
Comment: this was excellent. I cut the recipe in half, initially made the tater tots in the air fryer. After putting the meat and cheese on top. I continued as the recipe was written, and put it in the oven to melt the cheese. We topped ours with chopped onions, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream. I will definitely make this again!
30-Minute Pizza Pasta Skillet
Ingredients
1/2 pound lean ground beef
2 ounces (1/2 cup) sliced pepperoni, chopped
1 (14-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce (2 cups)
3/4 cup water
7 ounces (2 cups), uncooked ready-cut spaghetti
1/4 cup sliced ripe olives
1/2 green bell pepper, cut into bite-sized strips
4 ounces (1 cup) shredded mozzarella cheese.
Directions
Brown ground beef in large skillet over medium-high heat until thoroughly cooked. Add pepperoni; cook 1 minute. Drain.
Stir in spaghetti sauce, water and uncooked spaghetti. Bring to a boil; stir. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes or until spaghetti is of desired doneness, stirring occasionally.
Comment: Add olives; stir gently to mix. Arrange pepper strips over top. Sprinkle with cheese. Remove from heat. Cover; let stand 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Comment: This was an easy and tasty dish to make for a busy weeknight. I substituted the ground beef with ground turkey and used fat-free cheese. I placed the pepperoni between paper towels to remove excess fat before cutting up.
I hope you enjoy these recipes. All of these are easy to spice up or down. Me, I would spice them up. Be safe, have a great week, and remember to laugh. The very best medicine. I’m going to the Legion Hall and dance with Bob — a fast waltz that neither one of us can do. We can’t do it. Talk about a good laugh!
