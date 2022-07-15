Brazoria Heritage Foundation hosts its annual Santa Anna fundraising ball Saturday at the Brazoria Civic Center, fit with dancing, costume contest, and an auction.
The Santa Anna Ball recreates the historical celebration in July 1832 after the Texans overtaking of the Mexican Fort Velasco, celebrating and commemorating the history in the area.
“We are basically recreating a ball from the 1800s when Santa Anna was part of the Mexican army, and a group of people from Brazoria invited him to a party to try to convince him to turn over Texas property to Texas,” Heritage Foundation President David Jordan said. “What we’re doing here is recreating the ball that was in a tavern, not really to honor him but to try to convince him to end the war and cease the killings that were taking place.”
The foundation encourages all adults in Southern Brazoria County to attend the fun night, with dancing, auctions, dinner and a social hour with free margaritas.
“The age group itself we’re trying to get really covers a broad spectrum of the community, typically in years past. We’ve had people as young as 20 and our oldest one that has attended is almost 100 years,” Jordan said. “The dinner this year is steak and shrimp catered by On the River restaurant. We will have a live and silent auction, the patrons that attend can dress in the 1800s attire; they’re not required. We’ll elaborate and give some of the history of that time, too.”
This ball is in large part a fundraiser for the foundation and the facilities it maintains. The auctions, which bring in a lot of money, along with ticket sales are big drivers.
“The auction is our big fundraiser every year for Brazoria Heritage. We have a lot of really great items,” board member Tammy McGaughey said.
The auction features items including guns, fishing rods, fire pits and Astros tickets, but the big-ticket auction item is an artifact donated by Bruce and Denise Gotcher.
“We have a framed 1836 Zavala de Lorenzo flag donated by the Gotchers, and it’s considered the first official flag of the Republic of Texas,” McGaughey said.
A large chunk of the funds raised go toward the upkeep of the 1933 Brazoria Elementary School, which the foundation converted into the Brazoria Civic Center, and everything that resides within the building.
“We old Brazoria people refer to the building as the school, but it hasn’t been an active school in I forgot how many years. The building now houses the Heritage Foundation Museum,” foundation Vice President Ray McGaughey said. “There are other entities that we allowed to use its facilities. The funds we raise at the Santa Anna Ball are primarily used for the maintenance of facilities, and it’s a big facility, so we need a lot of money to keep it up.”
Social hour and the silent auction starts at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be at 6:45 p.m., the live auction starts at 7:30 p.m. and dancing will end the night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, $300 for a table of six and $600 for a tables of eight. Tickets can be purchased by calling Tissie Schwebel at 979-345-3335.
