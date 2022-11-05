UNBROKEN: a World War II Story of Survival, Resilience and Redemption
By Laura Hillenbrand
$30, hard cover
On a May afternoon in 1943, an Army Air Forces bomber crashed into the Pacific Ocean and disappeared, leaving only a spray of debris and a slick of oil, gasoline, and blood.
Then, on the ocean surface, a face appeared. It was that of a young lieutenant, the plane’s bombardier, who was struggling to a life raft and pulling himself aboard. So began one of the most extraordinary odysseys of the Second World War.
The lieutenant’s name was Louis Zamperini. In boyhood, he’d been a cunning and incorrigible delinquent, breaking into houses, brawling, and fleeing his home to ride the rails.
As a teenager, he had channeled his defiance into running, discovering a prodigious talent that had carried him to the Berlin Olympics and within sight of the four-minute mile.
But when war had come, the athlete had become an airman, embarking on a journey that led to his doomed flight, a tiny raft, and a drift into the unknown.
Ahead of Zamperini lay thousands of miles of open ocean, leaping sharks, a foundering raft, thirst and starvation, enemy aircraft, and, beyond, a trial even greater.
Driven to the limits of endurance, he would answer desperation with ingenuity; suffering with hope, resolve, and humor; brutality with rebellion.
His fate, whether triumph or tragedy, would be suspended on the fraying wire of his will.
That’s the overview of an extraordinary story.
Without doubt, “Unbroken” stands out as the best non-fiction book I have read in years, which really shouldn’t be surprising, as I still remember Hildebrand’s Seabiscuit as another example of that quality.
Almost accidentally chosen when I was ill and “trying out” a Nook reader, I was hooked from the first few pages of this one, and frantic when, at the end of one of the sections of narrative, I couldn’t find the next.
In fact, I actually punched the button for a hospital nurse to help me find the rest of the book on my reading device. Thankfully, she was able to do so, and I read for another hour or so that night, finishing it sometime the following morning.
As for the extraordinary story, after spending 47 days floating on a raft in the Pacific Ocean, Zamperini was captured by the Japanese and existing for the next two and a half years in three different Japanese prisoner-of-war camps.
During much of this time he was at the mercy of a sadistic guard he nicknamed “The Bird,” who delighted in inflicting every possible indignity and punishment possible on defenseless prisoners — and particularly on Zamperini.
It all amounted to an almost unbelievable come-down for a man who had been accustomed to acclaim for his running abilities, and had actually met and shaken hands with Adolf Hitler.
The book’s title, “Unbroken,” is perfect for the true story, mirroring the quality of Zamperini’s will that brings it all to vivid life for readers.
As someone unfamiliar with the types of planes mentioned in the book, I tended to ignore that kind of information. I couldn’t tell that it made a bit of difference in my enjoyment of the story. It’s one that is (or certainly should be) of interest to all of us.
At my advanced age, I can remember bits of the WWII concerns of my parents, particularly when fighting wasn’t really going that well for the Allies.
I believe that those too young for such memories will absorb a bit of those concerns as they read.
It’s a true story by a gifted author, and I’m ashamed to admit that as a voracious reader,” I cannot remember even having heard of it in the many years since its publication.
By all means, if you haven’t read “Unbroken,” that’s a situation you should remedy as soon as possible. If it can grip me so completely at my present age and health concerns, it has to be extraordinary.
Murder at Longbourn
By Tracy Kiely
Minotaur
$24.99, hard cover
Planning New Year’s resolutions to rid her life of all things unhealthy, Elizabeth Parker has dumped fatty foods, processed sugar, and her two-timing boyfriend.
Indeed, the invitation to join her Aunt Winnie for a How to Host a Murder Party on New Year’s Eve at Winnie’s new Cape Cod B and B comes just in time.
But when the local wealthy miser ends up the unscripted victim, Elizabeth must unearth old secrets and new motives in order to clear her beloved aunt of suspicion.
The suspects include the town gossip, a haughty rich woman, and an antiques business owner who is enamored of his benefactress, a Mrs. Kristell Dubois.
If that isn’t bad enough, Elizabeth must also contend with her childhood nemesis, Peter McGowan-a man she suspects has only matured in chronological years-and her suspicions about his family’s interest in Winnie’s inn.
Yesterday, her only worry was of ever finding her own Mr. Darcy. Now she has a murder to solve. Is it any wonder her resolution to achieve inner poise is in tatters?
By reimagining characters and themes lifted from the treasured classic “Pride and Prejudice,” and crafting an expert, intricate mystery, Tracy Kiely has brought to life something very special: a new cozy series that is clever, vibrant, and utterly disarming.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.