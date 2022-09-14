Shouts of eternal love and bouquets of birthday blessings to a mighty and majestic champion of faith, sweet psalmist and a virtuous and victorious vessel of honor in her church and community on her 88th birthday — Mother Ernestine Hall Bonner.
Mother Bonner is a cornerstone of faith at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Booker T. Randon is the dynamic heralder of the gospel news.
Mother “Stein” as she is so affectionately referred to, has shown us that a person who walks in wisdom is very aware of their life, how they affect their community and the world, and how the community and the world affects them.
She seeks to know God’s plan and purpose- not only for the personal life of others , but also for every situation involving others around her.
Even though she is the biological mother of eight children, she has nurtured and nourished countless other children and taken them under her wings. We wish to give you your flowers of praise and shower you with love on your great new year.
Our prayer is that God will grant you perfect healing and bless you for every lesson you taught us, lessons through your perfect example and your enriching parables.
“Her children rise up, and call her blessed: her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excelleth them all.” Proverbs 31:28-29
n n n
Shouts of admiration, love and gratitude to the Brazoria County Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration Committee who hosted and honored all seniors with a Senior Citizen Celebration Day filled with fantastic fellowship, delicious foods and amazing fun.
High notes of additional appreciation to the wonderful photographers, caterer Linda Williams, Women of Destiny from the Brazosport area, Community Health Network and Outreach Specialist Jennifer Fields, Nurses--Heaven Carter and Kristaleah A., and Pastor Roland Hendricks and the Greater Mt. Zion Church Family and all volunteers and attendees.
Thank you for being so thoughtful in appreciating and thinking so highly of our seniors.
Our seniors have plenty of experience in life and can teach others about the complexities of life and how to overcome difficult challenges. Demonstrating genuine concern and consideration to our senior citizens was like a ray of sunshine to their hearts and a much needed dose of vitamins to their souls. Being kind, patient, polite and hosting a day to celebrate the trailblazers and bridge builders of our counties will forever be cherished.
Our prayer to each participant and especially to the Brazoria County MLK, Jr., Celebration Committee is that God will continue to bless you to keep doing things of value, making progress, bringing beauty and aid to others and shaping the world around us with so much positive energy.
“You shall stand up before the gray head and honor the face of an old man, and you shall fear the Lord. I am the Lord your God.” Leviticus 19:32
n n n
Shouts of endearing love and birthday favor to a mighty man of integrity and one who is favored by God with many inspiring talents- Rev. Jeremiah Woodard.
Rev. Woodard is a sweet psalmist of praise and a fertile and fruitful congregant at the St. Paul Baptist Church and Pastor L C Dews is the anointed ecclesiastical feeder of God’s flock. It is rewarding to know that a song is doing more than helping someone have a nice day; it is actually leaving deposits in their lives. You have certainly deposited encouragement, enlightenment and empowerment into the lives of the masses with your inspiring melodies of praise and your illuminating messages of hope.
Our prayer is that you will continue to experience God’s all-consuming love for you, His miraculous healing touch, and His ever so sustaining power in your life. God cares for you and He wants you to know how much He treasures you.
“The Lord, He it is that doth go before thee; He will be with thee, He will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed.” Deuteronomy 31:8
n n n
Shouts of warm-hearted love and birthday well wishes to a very compassionate and caring octogenarian-Carrie Bailey.
Carrie serves as a greeter and treasured parishioner at the Zion Temple AME Church and Pastor Mark Jackson is the angelic messenger of deliverance. The holy Spirit has molded Mother Carrie with tenderness, faith and love and she has demonstrated to us that true Christianity is the living out of the living Christ in and through her life. You are the crowning glory of God’s creation and the focus of His love. You are His child, made in His image and he holds you on this special day and every day in the palm of His hands. Be assured that God watches over you in love in every situation and always watches over you.
Our prayer is that God will continue to grant you His power to remain in the vine to bear more fruit and to be a faithful witness of his all encompassing love.
“How excellent is thy loving kindness, O God! Therefore the children of men put their trust under the shadow of thy wings.” Psalm 36:7
n n n
Shout Out love, thanks and care to the youth, friends and family who helped us celebrate Danessa and Marcos Jr. birthday on Saturday Sept. 3rd at Chuck E. Cheese in Lake Jackson.
No greater love,
Sherry Farrington
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.