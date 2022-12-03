People who try to make Jesus obscure have a problem. Christmas comes.
At Christmastime, his birth, life, teachings, love, mercy, peace, hope, truth, salvation, divinity and his reality come rising to the top.
And aren’t the decorations elaborate and beautiful? And don’t children, parents and grandparents get excited about decorating? I love the joy.
And the most precious moments we have—togetherness and love—are expressed in the giving and receiving of gifts.
One of my favorite scriptures this time of year is a prophecy from about 740 years prior to the birth of Christ. See how appropriate it is:
“For to us a child is born. To us a son is given. The authority to rule will rest on his shoulders. He will be named: Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. There will be no limit to his authority and no end to the peace he brings” (Isaiah 9:6, 7a, Evangelical Heritage Version.)
The verses are packed with information about Jesus. His names are the outline of this column.
Jesus is wonderful counselor.
According to logos.com, “Christ goes beyond merely being a counselor as we understand that term, but he is the one who derives the plan. The counsel that Jesus brings is the plan for our salvation.”
And according to me: As a counselor, I don’t judge those who come to counseling. No matter what they’ve done, I start where they are, and we go up from there—like Jesus.
People who quote John 3:16 need not stop short of John 3:17 where Jesus said, “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”
Jesus is mighty God.
Dane Davis, writing for Daily Press: “‘Mighty’ is a translation of the Hebrew word ‘gibbor,’ which is defined as ‘strength, power, hero, warrior.’ Isaiah 9:6 tells us that Jesus is El Gibbor, the God of Strength, the God of Power, God our Hero and God our Warrior.”
We should not be remiss by ignoring him, being dismissive of him, being sacrilegious toward him or to using his name in vain. Why not express adoration to our hero and warrior?
Jesus is everlasting father. The famous minister, the Reverend Charles H. Spurgeon, preached this in 1886: “The connection of the word ‘Father’ with the word ‘everlasting’ allows us very fairly to remark that our Lord is as everlasting as the Father, since he himself is called ‘the everlasting Father;’ for whatever antiquity paternity may imply is here ascribed to Christ.”
Equate Jesus being the everlasting father with scientific law.
We know scientific laws as dependable. Their reliability is what makes possible our Space Laboratory. Jesus’ eternality—being the same yesterday, today and forever—is what is known as the “blessed hope.” It means that he will never stop issuing and guaranteeing salvation from sin and eternal consequences.
Jesus is prince of peace.
He promises to right all wrongs, to bring justice to where there has been injustice, to bring the capacity of reconciliation to broken relationships, to bring resolution to one’s internal strife, to make life orderly and balanced and death unintimidating.
I’ve faced death three times, twice this year, where I teetered between mortality and immortality, and each time that I walked through the valley of the shadow of death, I feared no evil. I had the peace that Jesus gives.
One of my favorite instructors in college was a voice and choir teacher, and although I failed his course from the perspective of never singing better than a bullfrog in a swamp, I learned a life-enduring principal from a devotional he gave at the beginning of a class. He said, “Happiness is a byproduct of living for Christ and by his principles.”
Parting kernel of truth: Love Christmas because there are provisions therein for meeting our deepest needs.
