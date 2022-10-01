The life of a retiree was just not enough for two former Dow Chemical employees, so they crossed boredom off their lists.
Crossing guards Wallace Lauing and Wayne O’Daniel, who both are in their 80s, stand on separate ends of Oak Street and That Way Street near Bess Brannen Elementary every weekday morning starting at 7 a.m. and again in the afternoon when school lets out.
Their mission is to get kids safely to the school zone and out of harm’s way from traffic, and they do it with a smile on their faces while building lasting relationships.
His friend encouraged him to pick up the red stop sign and become a crossing guard, Lauing said.
O’Daniel started off as a substitute and moved around to different locations, but when he saw he really liked the job, he decided to do it full-time, he said.
The two men have quite a bit in common. They delivered home meals for a period of time with ActionS and see each other six days a week because they’re greeters at the same church, O’Daniel said.
Both men have had the crossing guard position for about eight years now. Lauing is 88 and O’Daniel is 83. Both love the job because it keeps them on the move, they said.
“I just like kids,” O’Daniel said. “I drove a special needs bus for this school system for a short while, and then I just needed to stay active, so I became a crossing guard and I really love it.’
Each child has their own countenance, they said. Some talk and some don’t, but Lauing enjoys saying hello each morning and goodbye each afternoon to the kids. It brightens their day, he said.
“When we start a new year, I like to take a little pad out and try to write some names down so I remember the kids. I call them by name, and they start their day out with a smile,” O’Daniel said.
Over the course of a year, a relationship is built not only with the kids, but also some of the parents, he said.
“I just love to see the kids and seeing from year to year how much they can change,” O’Daniel said. “I just like to keep them safe.”
Sometimes as students pass them in cars or on buses, they hang out the window and ask, “remember me?” O’Daniel said. It’s hard for him to remember every kid because they grow up, but he loves that they remember him.
Safety is the primary goal for both men, they said.
“I just think that kids need to be kept safe, and a lot of times they come a little fast through them streets, and we just want to keep them safe and stay active,” O’Daniel said.
The only complaint O’Daniel has is it sometimes gets hot while he is working and he has to find a little shade tree when he can.
“It’s just something that needs to be done. It’s helpful to the city, the school and the district,” Lauing said.
Although he finds other ways to stay active after he leaves the crossing guard job, such as with his seniors’ group playing dominoes and volunteering with ActionS, O’Daniel wants to continue the job as long as he can because he loves it, he said.
Lauing feels the same way and says he will be a crossing guard “as long as the Lord lets me,” he said.
