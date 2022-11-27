I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. I know I did.
I’m guessing, of course, because I haven’t had Thanksgiving dinner yet; I’m writing this to days before the holiday.
I am going to son Mark and daughter-in-law Ana’s for this big meal. It will be a treat, I gotta tell ya. Ana is the best cook. She always cooks enough for an army. Here is the bonus to that — she sends a lot of food home with me. As a matter of fact, I have to return some of her dishes from the last time I was there for dinner, hopefully to get them filled up again.
I tell ya, it’s a tasty bonus.
n n n
Have to tell you, Peter brought his sister who flew in from Somerset, England, for a two-week visit with him to come meet me. She was absolutely a pleasure to have as a guest. I didn’t even have to pretend to be the lady that she is. She was so easy to be around that I was able to be me. We had lots of laughs.
On the worst day of the season (rain), we were on our way to Galveston to take her to visit the Bishop’s Palace and the train station when all of a sudden the brand new truck Peter had bought just stopped. We pulled over on the side of the road, of course. Brenda asked Peter in her beautiful British accent (like Peter’s) if he could perhaps be out of petrol. He assured her that was not the problem.
Bottom line … that was the problem.
Seems in his defense the gas gauge is a little hard to read. Lucky he had me along because I belong to AAA. So we waited on the side of the road for two hours because they seemed to be overloaded making other calls to get gas. By the time we got to Galveston, it was too late to do anything except to have dinner.
Let me tell you, Peter will never live this one down. But he made up for it by taking us to a restaurant Peter and I had been to once before. It was one he just happened to pull into one time when we couldn’t get to the usual restaurant we go to because their Mardi Gras was going on. Best thing that happened as far as restaurants go, because the food is so delicious and presented beautifully. The name, in case you are interested, is Blvd Seafood. And it is on the main drag. Sea Wall.
n n n
Today we took Brenda to Sea Center Texas here in Lake Jackson. I haven’t been there in years. I have to say (reluctantly) that our tour guide was so informative and the three of us were so impressed at his presentation and knowledge of the place as he gave us a beautiful tour. I was sorta surprised by that. His name is Andy Smith. I know him from the American Legion Hall.
And here is the reason I say (reluctantly).
He actually announced to the whole crowd there one night that after I finally won two free passes that maybe I would quit whining. I couldn’t believe it. I have been writing this column for probably more than 30 years and I’m pretty sure you have never heard me whine. That’s just not my nature to whine.
Well, maybe one time. But still …
n n n
Well, my little sister in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Charlotte Prouty, kicked in with another recipe. Love that little sister. Even though we’ve never met in person, I know her from phone calls and lots of emailing. She’s a little brat actually, but very talented.
Hi Sis,
My daughter-in-law came a couple of weeks ago and brought me a bowl of Oreo Balls. Made me want to throw rocks at my Grandma. They are to die for. Been making ’em and eating ’em fast as I make ’em. The last batch I made with Nutter Butters. You can use any kind of cookie.
Oreo Balls
Ingredients
16-ounce bag of cookies
8-ounce cream cheese, room temperature
chocolate for dipping.
Put cookies in a food processor. Process to fine crumbs. Drop in cream cheese and process until it’s smooth and looks like thick paste.
Use a cookie scoop and drop onto wax paper-covered cookie sheet. I roll them in my hand to make a smooth ball. Put in fridge or freezer about 30 minutes to harden.
Dip into melted chocolate and just hog out.
Sis,
I know we’ve never ever had any doubts about being long-separated sisters, and this just proves once again how much alike we are. Now, if we bring sister Mara on board, we need to have a long-lost-sister get-together and make some of these and, of course, hog out.
Thanks, you little brat.
n n n
Now, I’m not giving you any more recipes in today’s column. I’m tired and I’m going to watch a recorded educational “Bachelor in Paradise.” What a piece of garbage that show is. I guess I watch it for stupid entertainment. Sorry it is shown on prime time TV, however.
Don’t dislike me because I watch it; I guess I need some stupidity in my life … as if I haven’t had enough, and even made some it myself.
Be safe, laugh and take good care of yourself.
