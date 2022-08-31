Shouts of overflowing love and birthday blessings to a security officer at Brazosport College, a retired Texas Department of Criminal Justice Officer, the proprietor of Lasting Impressions, a prolific program designer and photographer and an amazing woman of grace and grandeur-Lynn Simmons Srith.
Lynn is a tower of power at the Jerusalem Baptist Church and Pastor Darrel Lames is God’s mighty proclaimer of the Gospel message. God has given all His children gifts of grace to be utilized to impact our world, and you have used every ounce of your talents. The reason for your success in life is no secret and it boils down to one single principle. That principle transcends time and geography, religion, culture or any other factor in our world. It is what you live by the “Golden Rule,” the simple fact that if you treat people the way that you want to be treated, they will do the same. You live your life from your heart, you share generously from your heart, and your life has touched, saved and brought so much joy to the lives of others.
Our continued prayer for you is that the wonder of God’s overwhelming love, power, and healing touch will remind you that He is always near. “The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in Him, and I am helped: therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise Him. Psalm 28:7
n n n
Shouts of love and congratulatory recognition to our area 2022 inductees of the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/ Hall of Fame — Charlie Hawkins, Percy Walker, Charles E. Hill, Rev. Felix Philips, Clarence Williams, Leroy Donley, Sr., Melba Lee Hosey, Margaret Robbins Gee and Anna Goode Jones.
Each of you along with your families and friends can now witness the treasure of trusting the timing of your dreams to God. God has granted each of you recognition and rewards for your persistent and persevering spirits to reach for the stars and it has certainly paid off. As our African ancestors often say, He may not come when we want Him to, but He is always on time, for He is an on-time God. Your individual talents were God’s gifts to you and what you did with them is your gifts back to God. We stand at awe at your overwhelming achievements and know that we are certainly community and worldwide proud.
May God divinely give each of you joyful contentment in the place He has allowed you to be on this landmark occasion.
“Be ye strong and let not your hands be weak; for your work shall be rewarded.” 2nd Chronicles 15:7
n n n
Shouts of eternal love and bouquets of birthday blessings to a renowned retired educator of Sweeny ISD, youth mentor and a woman filled with love for God and for all humankind - Alice Franks.
Alice is adorned with an abundance of good works in her neighborhood and at the First Missionary Baptist Church, and Pastor G.R. Holland is the anointed angel of the house. We must value life, treasure each breath we take and say thank you to our educators, preachers, senior citizens, parents, doctors and all those who touch-our lives. Saying thank you to great educators like Alice Franks is more than good manners, it is good spirituality because it does the heart good. On your birthday and every wakening hour we want you to know that your kindness and your positive energy was the golden key that opened the hearts of your students and their families. Your classroom blossomed with an atmosphere of appreciation, and feeling appreciated is one of the most vital needs of humankind. When you share your appreciation and gratitude with others, they will not forget you.
May God’s awesome power in your life allow you to experience mountain top blessings for you are truly, deeply loved.
“I always thank God for you because of His grace given you in Christ Jesus.” 1st Corinthians 1:4
n n n
Shouts of eternal love and birthday blessings to a former Dow Chemical Co. accountant, controller analyst, chairman of the GMZ Education and Development Center, recipient of various honors from National Association of Black Accountants, MLK Drum Major Award, Sweeny District Willing Workers Award, a chosen vessel of God and the eighth divinely appointed pastor of the Greater Mt. Zion Church Elder Roland K. Hendricks.
Beautiful are the feet of those who carry the Gospel. They go through many things and yet they still care for others and inspire others to keep pushing. Pastor Hendricks is a beacon of light and enlightenment to our communities and to our world. He is a man of God so possessed by the spirit of God that God can think through his mind, that God can plan His will through his actions, and that he can turn the world upside down through his power of evangelism. There is a vast difference between interest and commitment in our leaders. When you are “interested” in doing something, you do it only when circumstances permit, but if you are ‘committed” to your ministry and service to others as you accept no excuses, only results.
Our prayer is that God will grant you His richest blessings and know that the Savior has you in His hand and in His heart, on your birthday and every day.
“God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love, which ye have showed toward His name, in that ye have ministered to the saints, and do minister.” Hebrews 6:10
n n n
Shirley Farrington
Happy birthday to God’s little angels — my great great grandchildren Danessa and Marcos Jr.
We love you
Shirley Farrington, Marcos, Ray, Sandra, Matt, and Ray Ray
