A Lake Jackson philanthropist who decided to form a local sisterhood is celebrating 75 years with the organization.
Emily Osborn, 95, celebrated the diamond anniversary of her membership in the Philanthropic Educational Organization — or PEO — with members of the Lake Jackson DA chapter May 12 in her home.
Osborn is one of only three women in the national organization to have reached the 75-year membership mark.
“We call each other sisters. It’s a sisterhood,” said Susan Buell, president of Lake Jackson PEO DA Chapter.
PEO is a women’s organization established Jan. 21, 1869, by seven co-eds at a college in Iowa who wanted to start their own sorority or women’s club. It now has 250,000 members.
The organization focuses on sponsoring national and international grants, loans and scholarships, and the founding principle of the organization is that any woman who wants to pursue education should have access to do so.
“When I started in PEO, we were a sisterhood and we did not have all these projects, and raising money has never been the priority,” Osborn said. “My mother was a PEO. I was 5 years old when she became a PEO. Both my sisters were PEO and both my sisters’ in-law,”
Osborn was born in Houston and joined PEO at the age of 20. She married her husband, Oliver, who worked for Dow and moved to Lake Jackson in 1950. The family home was built in 1952, and it’s the only home her family has known since.
“A friend of mine who was new to the area, named Lucille Swanson, and I were making chicken spaghetti in my kitchen for an Episcopal church meeting,” Osborn, said, “and we found out that both of our mothers were PEOs and we thought, ‘Oh, wouldn’t they be proud of us if we started a PEO chapter.’” This was in 1954.
They started with five members then added 15. At times they’ve had more than 30 women in the chapter.
Generational membership is not unusual. Like Osborn, Buell’s mother belonged to PEO and she joined in 1968. Other members at the celebration confirmed their mothers had been members as well.
There is also a Chapter FW of PEO in Lake Jackson, but because each chapter meets in members’ homes, the DA chapter decided to keep the organization small. Although they emphasize membership is not exclusive, new members are often sponsored by current members. To be a PEO requires a woman be 18 years old, uphold Christian values and be a person who is involved and has a passion for helping women pursue their educational goals.
Osborn attended Cottey College for one year before transferring to Rice University. Cottey is a four-year college, owned and funded by the PEO organization in Nevada, Missouri.
“It’s very progressive and there’s so much funding to go to it,” Buell said. Osborn agreed and said, “There are many choices in what they can take.”
The organization also supports the Program for Continuing Education.
“For example, a woman who’s had to interrupt her education maybe because of financial circumstances or motherhood or maybe some tragedy and wants to resume her education, that’s one of our projects,” Buell said.
The recipient is selected on the national level.
An International Peace Scholarship for women from abroad who want to pursue their education at the graduate level in the United States, and a Star Scholarship for a graduating senior at the national level also are offered by PEO.
The Lake Jackson DA Chapter funds $500 scholarships for Brazosport or Brazoswood graduates with plans to attend Brazosport College. This year’s recipients were Kaydance Mercado at Brazosport High School and Lilly Cole at Brazoswood High School.
“Various chapters do it in various ways. It comes from our dues,” Buell said. “Then we have, at every meeting, we have a little fundraiser. We collect change in little coin purses and then at our meeting we put it in a little bank. Sometimes we auction off homemade bread. This past year we expanded a little bit because we wanted to get the community involved, so we had a quilt raffle.”
The main goal is to help women achieve their educational goals, Buell said.
“I don’t think everybody in the world should go to college, but I think everybody in the world who has the intelligence and drive to go to college should find a way to go to college,” Osborn said. “It’s a wonderful way to meet people…my daughter and sisters have moved around a lot and it’s given them the opportunity to meet new people.”
Osborn has served in every role available within the local organization, including president, vice president, recording secretary and guard. Her favorite role is chaplain, who leads the meeting’s opening prayer.
“I always came and I loved to be chaplain,” Osborn said.
Seeing her daughter installed as a member is one of Osborn’s special memories, she said. Her mother was still alive and both of her sisters were there as well. Now, her daughter-in-law and granddaughter-in-law are members after Osborn recommended them for membership.
“With me at my age, to have all these people as friends, it’s wonderful because I don’t have anybody left that’s my age,” Osborn said.
Her PEO sisters cherish her friendship as well.
“She has such a passion for this organization. She’s sort of a mentor,” Buell said. “She’s the oldest member and a charter member. She sort of guides us and lends her spirit.”
