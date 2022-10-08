A couple of weeks ago, representatives from Evangelical Presbyterian churches across three states gathered in Lake Jackson for a meeting. We call it a Presbytery. One of its tasks is the examination of candidates for ministry, to make sure that they hold to our shared theological standards and beliefs. It’s pretty rigorous, as it should be; it’s also quite intimidating if you are the one who is being examined. One of the questions asked of the candidates, this time, concerned ‘Arianism’, a third century heresy, which taught that Christ was a created being. Although it was influential for some time, Arianism was eventually condemned at the Council of Nicaea in 325 AD. Why is this important? And why would we be discussing it in the twenty-first century? Because truth matters. The church needs to be able to answer the question, “Who is Jesus?”
There’s a very revealing incident recorded in Mark 8. Jesus and His disciples are travelling through the villages near Caesarea Philippi. As they walk, Jesus asks a question, “Who do people say that I am?” They reply, “Some say John the Baptist; others say Elijah; and still others, one of the prophets.” “But what about you?” He asks. “Who do you say that I am?” Peter answers, “You are the Christ.” The disciples have been searching for categories with which to understand Jesus, but it’s not until Peter speaks that they begin to understand who Jesus is, and why He has come.
Years later, writing to the Christians in Colossae, Paul puts flesh on Peter’s statement of faith. “Who is Jesus?” Paul says He is the image of the invisible God (3:15). The word ‘image’ in the Greek is ‘icon.’ It means a likeness, reproduced from an original. The image of a leader on a coin, or in a portrait, was an icon. It was meant to capture a person’s character as well as his or her features. It was understood as a manifestation of the original, containing something of the essence of the person. Jesus Christ, says Paul, is the icon of God. He is the human manifestation of the divine. To see Him is to see God. He is not one god among many; he is not an angel or an emanation. He is God made flesh. To see and know Him is to see and know an absolutely reliable representation of the one, true, living God. That’s who Jesus is.
Secondly, Paul says that Christ is the firstborn over all creation (3:15). He has authority over creation. ‘Firstborn’ doesn’t mean created; it means first in terms of honor. Paul continues, “For by Him all things were created.” There are no intermediaries between us and God; Christ alone mediates between lost sinners and a holy God. He is “before all things and in Him all things hold together.” He is, as John writes, the Word who was with God in the beginning. “The Word was with God, and the Word was God… through Him all things were made” (John 1:1f). Christ is the eternal Word; in Him we see the character and nature of God. Do you see? This is no mere human leader. Christ is so much more. He is firstborn over all creation. That’s who Jesus is.
Paul continues, “Jesus Christ is the head of the body, the Church” (3:18). He’s not just supreme in creation; He’s supreme over the Church. He’s the living water from which the stream of the Church first sprang into life. In fact, He’s the Lord of life. He’s the firstborn from the dead – the One whom even death could not hold; we find our strength and hope in Him. Christ’s resurrection led to the launch of His body, the Church, over which He reigns. This means that not only do we get to share in His abundant life today, we also receive the promise of eternal life, beyond the grave. We are an Easter people; death has no more dominion over us. Our bodies may waste away, but we shall live eternally with Him. In a dying world, the Church is a colony of the resurrection. He’s our risen Lord. That’s who Jesus is.
Jesus Christ is also, says Paul, the One in whom the fullness of God dwells (3:19). God’s nature and His attributes are to be found in Christ. In particular, when we look at Jesus, we see the love of God. We know this because of the Cross. More than anything, Calvary shows us who Jesus is, because it opens a window into the heart of God. His nature and His name is love. It was love that caused Christ to come, to suffer, to die for our sakes, and then to rise again for our salvation. He is the embodiment of His Father’s love. And it is love that draws us to Him. When the desert places of our souls meet the refreshing springs of our Savior’s love then deep calls to deep, and love answers love.
The fullness of God dwelt in Christ, says Paul. That word ‘dwell’ is important. It means, “to be at home, permanently.” God was at home, permanently, in Christ, not just passing through. He didn’t make use of Jesus for a time, then toss Him aside. God made His forever home in the person of His Son, which makes Christ God’s final, full, and ultimate word to us. There will never be a new messiah who corrects what Jesus misunderstood; there will be no new revelations to fill up what we are missing. No new prophet will supersede Him. The fullness of God dwells in Him. That’s who Jesus is.
Finally, Paul says that Jesus Christ is the peacemaker, through whom we are reconciled to God (3:20). Here we find the application of everything that Paul has written. Do you see it? You and I are broken people. There’s something missing. You were made to have a close, personal, loving relationship with your Creator, but that relationship has been broken by sin. A great chasm has been set between you and God. You may try many things to bridge it, from human religion to good works; or you may substitute the search for wealth or power, or pursue the pleasures of the flesh, but nothing satisfies your longing. You have a great homesickness of the soul; you long for God, but He is always just beyond your grasp. You are broken.
Christ came to mend that broken relationship. He is the peacemaker whose purpose is to reconcile you with Your heavenly Father, through the blood of the Cross. By that blood, you can know peace with God, be set free from the power and penalty of sin, and finally experience the joy of being forgiven. All this, through the person and work of Jesus Christ. He’s the peacemaker. That’s who Jesus is.
There are many opinions in our world about Jesus. To some He is just a Jewish carpenter; a child of His times; a teacher; a religious leader; a miracle-worker; or maybe just a footnote in the pages of history. But to those who know and love Him, Jesus Christ is so much more. To see Him is to see God. As we watch Him on the Cross, suffering for our sakes, we see the love of God in action. He is the One by whom our broken relationship with our Maker is healed.
Why is all this important? Because truth is important. And, because of the question that still demands an answer: “What about you?” Jesus asks, “Who do you say that I am?” It’s an important question, but so is the answer. Who is Jesus to you?
