Bobby Flores Jr . of Angleton was a superhero to his family and friends who knew him before he died at the age of 35, but in 2005, he was a genuine lifesaver for heart recipient Gary Dodge of Cypress.
“My cousin Bobby had a brain aneurysm,” Judy Estrada of Angleton said. “It burst and he was only in there, like a couple of days. They were asked at the hospital if they would like to donate his organs. And they agreed to it, simply because Bobby was always a giving person.”
It was one of the hardest decisions Bobby’s parents, Mary and Bobby Flores Sr., had to make about their only child, but they knew it was something he would have chosen to do.
“Well, at the time that it happened, I was really out of it. My husband was the one that was asked by the doctors if he could give, if we were willing to donate his organs because he was in good health,” Mary Flores said. “The doctor said that he was a very good match for the receiver that got his heart.”
His liver, two kidneys, skin, eyes and heart went to different recipients. His life changed about six or seven other lives that day, Estrada said.
Bobby’s heart went to Gary Dodge, who had dealt with heart problems for about 20 years after his diagnosis at the age of 26. Dodge’s brother had died of cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body, and he was diagnosed with the same condition. At 47 years old, he was put on the transplant list not knowing when or if he would get the heart he needed.
“They were trying all these alternative things, but nothing worked,” Dodge said. “And so they finally put me on the list. And I was on the list for only three days. And that’s when I got my heart which was a big miracle.”
The two families were brought together in 2006 through the Life Gift organization in Houston when the Flores family asked to meet the recipients of their son’s donation. Dodge was the only one who responded.
“I wanted to see him because I figured that it’s where his heart is still alive. And that’s the only person I wanted to see,” Mary Flores said.
During that first meeting, Bobby’s family got to hear his heartbeat in Dodge’s chest. It was very special for them. That day, Dodge became a part of their family, Mary Flores said.
“Because his heart was still alive and it felt like he was still here with us, and the way we feel when we see Gary because he’s part of us, because of his heart,” she said.
Estrada says the experience was overwhelming.
“It was sadness, joy, excitement. Just nerves. Joy to see somebody who had Bobby’s heart that was still beating was so overwhelming. I mean, it still is,” Estrada said tearfully. “We meshed so well. When we first met it was like we were family from the jump. It was like, I don’t know how to explain it. But when we met them, it was like we were already connected. Well, No. 1, we were connected through Bobby’s heart.”
Now 17 years later, the two families continue to be in one another’s lives and celebrate every July with what they call a Gift of Life celebration. This year’s celebration will be Saturday because it falls between Dodge’s birthday July 7 and Bobby’s on July 10, Estrada said.
Each year there is a theme, and this year will be the movie “Grease.” Anywhere between 50 and 100 family members and friends show up. They wear Superman shirts in honor of Bobby, who loved superheroes and is their hero, Estrada said.
Dodge feels a connection both to the Flores family and to Bobby himself, which cannot be explained, he said.
“I didn’t really like sweets before. I never really ate dessert or anything. And all of a sudden I was craving sweets,” Dodge said. “And then we hear Bobby was the one that when they’d have a get-together, he would make the dessert and all that. So that was kind of weird, you know? And I’ve talked to my doctor about it. And he said, there are memory cells, and they can’t prove it, but they’ve heard a lot of stories of people doing the same thing. They start getting a trait that the donor had that they never did before. So that was interesting.”
Dodge feels a special connection with the family as well, he said. Each year, he sends Bobby’s parents a Mother’s Day and Father’s Day card.
“He (Bobby) was an only child, and so there was nobody else sending them mother and father cards,” Dodge said. “So, yes, I’d say we’re pretty close. I mean, you know, for donor-recipient, we couldn’t be much closer.”
The Flores family is happy to have Dodge in its lives.
“We love Gary and he’s like our son. So we get together with him and he really likes it when we get together, because we’re just a great big family,” Mary Flores said.
The story is important because it sheds light on the good that can come from organ donation.
“There’s so much ugliness in the world right now that we need to share some goodness and also bring awareness for donating your organs,” Estrada said. “So that people can see out of sadness and tragedy that you can have hope and you can still be happy and love again.”
For the recipients, it means they get the gift of life.
“I’d say most definitely donate, donate everything you can because it can help so many people. It saved my life,” Dodge said. “I would definitely say donate, you can save a life. And why wouldn’t you? I’m speaking from experience that I wouldn’t be here if nobody donated, so you know, definitely. You got to donate.”
About 60 percent of adult Texans are on the national organ donation registry, said Dr. Pat Woods, executive vice president and chief medical officer for the Life Gift organization.
The organization works to place donors with recipients and also fortifies relationships between the two through letter exchanges, which can sometimes lead to interactions like that of the Flores and Dodge families.
“We do both jobs simultaneously. We are there to identify and cover appropriate organs from appropriate organ donors, and get those organs to the appropriate recipients through the national system that exists,” Woods said. “There are letters that are written and we make sure they get to the appropriate people who want to expand that relationship to meeting persons.”
The process can be rewarding for everyone involved.
“We love to hear those stories because that’s a powerful incentive. Many times you’ll hear the donor and recipients say they’re part of each other’s family at that point in time because they’ve shared that common experience,” Woods said.
To register for organ donation, go to donatelifetexas.org or visit lifegift.org for information.
