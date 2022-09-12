A local playwright hopes merchandise sales at a local venue will raise funds needed to bring his play to life.
Davis Gordon Gilbert, writer and creator of the Center Stages’ performance of “A Rock’s Story,” has created another true story-based play titled “ACES!”
The play, based on beauty queens from the 1980s known as the Texas Aces, is set to make its world premiere in Palm Springs, California, early next year.
“‘ACES!’ is the true story of five Miss Texas USAs from ’85 to ’89, and they all won Miss USA all in a row,” Gilbert said. “It is a fictionalized televised reunion of them coming back 35 years later.”
The charismatic play will feature five seasoned actresses playing the pageant queens 35 years in the future and the host interviewing the women. Each woman plays one of the real life Texas Aces.
“We’re doing a television show live on stage and all five of us get together and talk about our experiences way back then, and we have champagne,” said Kitty Willensky who plays Christy Fitchner. “So, we’re talking, and we’re complaining, and we’re laughing and we’re drinking champagne and a little tipsy, and It’s just cute as it can be.”
Gilbert pulled much of his inspiration from watching the pageants when he was younger, but also from the Center for the Arts and Sciences, where he has gotten to know some wonderful actresses.
“I do a lot of work at the center, and we don’t have a whole lot of plays for older actresses or more seasoned actresses you would say to be beautiful and glamorous and fun and funny, that’s why I wrote the play,” Gilbert said. “I want more roles for, like I said, seasoned actresses to play. I also wanted to write this cause there’s so many people who don’t know about these five ladies who did such a remarkable thing.”
Gilbert plans for “ACES!” to premiere in early February. For now, that premiere is set for Palm Springs, but he hopes to have a Texas production as well.
“We have a venue in Palm Springs, and the opening night is Feb. 9. It’s gonna run for two months on Thursday and Fridays at a club/dinner theater called Oscars,” Gilbert said. “We would love to do it, of course, in Texas, since it’s a Texas show. But we need to find a Texas theater that would like to have the world premiere here in Texas, but unfortunately, right now it looks like we’re going to have to have it in California.”
Gilbert has been doing merchandise promotions and sales to the community to help put “ACES!” through production. His next event will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Wine Revue in Lake Jackson. Attendees will have the chance to buy “ACES!” merchandise.
“Staff at Wine Revue are gonna be wearing the “ACES!” T-shirts, and then we’re gonna have a table open with the “ACES!” merchandise, and it is kind of a thank you,” Gilbert said.
A GoFundMe page brought in $3,100 from people in Lake Jackson to kick-start funding for the play.
“The merchandise is going to be discounted, and we’re going to be selling champagne glasses, totes, T-shirts, all with the “ACES!” logo on it,” he said. “We’ll also have a crown, which is the exact crown that a Miss USA will wear.
“I’m just so excited for this, and I invite everyone to come out and enjoy themselves.”
