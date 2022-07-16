Looking for Leroy
By Melody Carlson
Revell
$15.99, trade paperback
Set in the vineyards of California, this is a book that stirs the senses of smell and taste as well as leading readers into the events and emotions of characters they will find it hard to forget.
It’s the story of a first love that went the way of all too many such sweet feelings, but has left lingering memories in the minds and hearts of both Brynna Myers and Leroy Sorrentino.
It begins while the recent high school graduates are attending a summer camp, continues through dozens of letters, then is put aside, only to resume almost half a lifetime later, after both have been married to others but are once again free.
Marriage was not kind to Brynna, whose husband of some years found a younger woman, leading to a divorce. Leroy’s marriage was more successful but equally heartbreaking, with the death of his wife leaving him to rear three daughters on his own.
When Brynna and a friend take a camping trip to the site where she had met Leroy so many years earlier, she decides to see if he is still around, as he had once operated an orchard in that area.
Her memories of their long-ago friendship and succeeding romance remains clear in her mind, and she wonders if she would even recognize the man Leroy has become — and worries about the changes in her own appearance after so many years.
Excited at the chance to see Leroy once more, she also has qualms about whether he will remember their young love or may have become bitter over her abrupt ending of their correspondence.
As for Leroy, he is occupied with keeping his vineyard operations afloat, as well as seeking some relief from his daughters’ problems and demands, rendering him consumed with his own problems.
It’s a heart-warming story, with characters I found to be realistically portrayed.
Double Shot Death
By Emmeline Dixon
Kensington Books
$15.95, trade paperback
Sage Caplin is operating her Ground Rules beverage cart at the Campathon music festival near Portland, and is trying to decide about the wisdom of buying a second cart to be operated in a permanent site that is currently being constructed.
The business offers a wide selection of complex, coffee-based beverages to suit of virtually any devotee’s heart, with the setting a favorite of those devoted to the entertainment provided at a music festival.
The second book in Emmeline Dixon’s “Ground Rules” mystery series, this one involves heated differences among performers at the festival, leading to the split of one group and Maya’s organization of another.
The story is told in an artful combination of dialogue and explanation, as Sage sifts through the author’s well-concealed clues to a solution.
Despite the efforts of Ian, the band manager, to keep the situation civil, tension mounts when Sage locates his dead body near woods in the vicinity, and the crime’s investigators discover that the victim was holding a coffee mug belonging to Sage.
They immediately focus on her as the murderer, and rumors of her supposed guilt are spread by another vendor.
With a wide variety of music-lovers and performers having been drawn to the festival, along with several media representatives who want to be first to break the story, suspects in the case are plentiful.
Sage continues to pursue clues, however, with police investigators all- too-slow in mimicking her ability to see through a variety of red herrings to refocus on the actual perpetrator.
It’s an enjoyable sequel to the author’s Fresh Brewed Murder, with characters that are well worthy of a lengthy series.
Recipes included in the book are a bonus for readers who want to add to their own collections of coffee-hour concoctions.
Lightning in a Mirror
By Jayne Ann Krentz
Berkley
$8.99, paperback
In this, the final part of Jayne Ann Krentz’s Fogg Lake series, Olivia LeClaire, a psychic, uses her supernatural powers to read the auras of the people near her and learn their intentions, but she isn’t sure whether she can trust Harlan Rancourt.
He has answered a peculiar question she posed, then introduced himself as the person who can help her find her mother’s murderer, but how is she to determine whether this is true?
And what about the involvement of Bluestone, the governmental foundation that developed the Vortex laboratories?
As the danger surrounding the situation increases, readers are increasingly invested in the characters’ personalities, as well as the events surrounding them, in a final story that culminates this eminently readable series by a remarkably dependable author.
As a long-time Krentz fan, I find that in spite of how many of her books I’ve read in past years, I’m always ready for one more.
